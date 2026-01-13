Corino Selected As Italian American Police Society 2026 Man of the Year

CALDWELL, N.J., 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — Mark A. Corino, Caldwell University Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics, has been selected by the Italian American Police Officers Society of New Jersey (IAPSNJ) as its 2026 Man of the Year Award recipient, the organization announced today. Corino, who is in his 38th year at Caldwell, will be honored at the IAPSNJ’s Annual Gala on Saturday, March 21 at The Fiesta in Wood-Ridge, N.J.

In addition to his administrative responsibilities, Corino served as the head men’s basketball coach for the university from 1988 through 2022, posting 511 victories in 34 seasons. Combined with 95 victories he earned at Bloomfield College from 1983-88, his 606 victories are the most by any collegiate coach in New Jersey history, a feat noted as the borough of Caldwell’s “Sports Claim to Fame” by NJ.com in 2025.

“I am truly humbled to be recognized by such a prestigious organization that holds such a close place in my heart,” said Corino, a native of nearby Belleville, N.J. “The true heroes are the police officers who put their lives on the line every day, and it will be the supreme honor to stand alongside these men and women at the Gala.

This spectacular event is attended by hundreds of New Jersey’s most prestigious Italian Americans and government leaders and is often sold out. The evening begins with a lavish cocktail hour at 6:00 p.m. followed by a filet mignon dinner and a Viennese dessert buffet with music and dancing. Those interested in attending can visit the organization’s Website at www.iapsnj.org or contact Ronald Sepe at 862-881-0016 or captsep921@aol.com.

Corino came to Caldwell as the university’s first full-time athletics director in 1988. In his first year, Corino headed a department that had three programs and no conference affiliation. Entering 2025-26, Caldwell has grown to 16 intercollegiate athletic programs that compete in the CACC (14 teams), the Collegiate Sprint Football League (sprint football) and the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (acrobatics & tumbling). Corino oversaw the university’s transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II, a process that began in 1998 and was completed in 2002. From 2011-2025, Caldwell added nine new sports under Corino’s leadership that includes women’s track and field, women’s lacrosse, men’s cross country and track and field, women’s bowling, sprint football, men’s lacrosse, acrobatics & tumbling and, coming in 2026-27, women’s flag football.

Along with the jump to NCAA Division II status came an upgrade in facilities with the opening of the state-of-the-art George R. Newman Center, home of the Caldwell University basketball and volleyball teams in 2002. In 2010, Caldwell University, West Caldwell and Essex County came together to fund the renovation of the Kiwanis Oval, an artificial turf facility used by multiple municipalities and Caldwell University as home to its baseball and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams. Corino has also directed an agreement to lease a space for locker rooms, trainer rooms, office and meeting space at Provost Square, adjacent to the Kiwanis Oval, for the men’s lacrosse, baseball and sprint football teams. In his Assistant Vice President role, Corino is a member of the Caldwell University President’s Cabinet.

Corino is the youngest of three brothers who have combined for more than 1,000 coaching victories at the collegiate and high school levels. Oldest brother Jimmy was a high school basketball coach, while Carl is one of the all-time winningest high school softball coaches in New Jersey.

Corino resides in Cedar Grove, N.J., with his wife Susan, who have a daughter, Michele, son-in-law Michael and grandsons Vincent, Valentino and Leo.

About Caldwell University

Founded in 1939 by the Sisters of Saint Dominic, Caldwell University promotes intellectual, spiritual, and aesthetic growth to a diverse population and welcomes all cultures and faith traditions. Inspired by St. Dominic de Guzman and our Catholic heritage, we transform students’ lives by preparing them through the liberal arts and professional studies to think critically, pursue truth, and contribute to a just society.

About the IAPSNJ

The Italian American Police Society of New Jersey is a non-profit fraternal and professional organization comprised of law enforcement officers and individuals of Italian American ancestry from throughout New Jersey and the region.

Our mission is to serve the community through a number of charitable events and community service projects. Our organization also promotes Italian culture and heritage by hosting a number of social and cultural events. For more information, visit www.apsnj.org.