StackBob.ai Names Identity Security Veteran Nick Hunt as CEO

DETROIT, USA, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — StackBob.ai, an Agentic Identity Governance (Agentic IGA) solution delivering any-app connectivity via proprietary technology, today announced the appointment of Nick Hunt as Chief Executive Officer. As part of the leadership transition, Ole Shved will assume the role of Chief Product Officer, continuing to lead product strategy and the evolution of StackBob.ai’s agentic architecture.

Nick Hunt joins StackBob.ai following more than two decades leading identity and access management programs across enterprise and public-sector environments, including senior leadership roles at Oracle and major U.S. institutions. His appointment comes as identity teams across the globe continue to face a long-standing challenge: limited API coverage that keeps most applications from integrating with central Identity Governance systems, creating slow, expensive custom work and access gaps that pose both security and compliance risks. StackBob.ai’s agentic technology was designed for this reality and Hunt’s leadership will accelerate the company’s mission to help identity teams govern access across any application without dependency on APIs.

“What excites me most about StackBob.ai is that it is addressing a problem identity leaders have faced for years – how to integrate applications at speed and scale without the overhead of building and maintaining connectors,” said Hunt. “By using autonomous agents, StackBob.ai can connect any application and keep user access up to date. This reduces application onboarding from weeks or months to days and removes much of the manual work security teams have traditionally had to rely on. I’m excited to join the team and help bring this approach to more organizations.”

Founded in 2022 by Yarik Rozum and Ole Shved, StackBob.ai introduced Agentic Identity Governance as a new approach to IGA. The solution uses proprietary No-Code Autonomous Provisioning (NCAP™) technology to discover, assess, and govern access across any application, without relying on APIs or custom connectors. These agents support joiner-mover-leaver processes while extending governance across the full application environment.

“We created StackBob to tackle the biggest problem in Identity Security today: lack visibility and control over 70% of the applications an average organization uses. ” said Ole Shved, co-founder and now a CPO of StackBob.ai. “Our Agentic IGA technology allows organizations to finally manage access to all of their apps in a single place. And I’m thrilled to welcome Nick, who has spent over 20 years leading complex Identity Governance projects and knows enterprise challenges inside out. Nick will take charge of the next phase of expansion as we scale StackBob to provide every organization big or small full visibility and control over all their apps, first in the US, then globally.”

As CEO, Hunt will focus on expanding enterprise adoption, strengthening StackBob.ai’s partner ecosystem, and supporting the company’s next phase of growth, and take the lead in closing the company’s seed funding round planned for spring 2026.

About StackBob.ai

StackBob.ai is an Agentic Identity Governance solution that completes the enterprise IAM stack by integrating applications that lack SCIM, APIs, or connectors, reducing manual provisioning and compliance risk. Powered by proprietary No-Code Autonomous Provisioning (NCAP™) technology, StackBob.ai operates alongside existing IGA and IdP platforms without replacement, migration, or re-architecture. It also eliminates the need for enterprise-tier licensing to obtain SCIM/APIs and enables automated joiner–mover–leaver workflows for previously non-integrated applications.