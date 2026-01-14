Advik Releases Updated OLM to PST Converter Tool Version 4.0

Delhi, India, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Advik Software, a trusted name in email migration and data management solutions, has officially announced the release of Advik OLM to PST Converter Tool Version 4.0. The latest version comes with improved performance, enhanced accuracy, and better compatibility to simplify the process of converting Outlook for Mac OLM files into Outlook PST format.

The updated version is designed to help users seamlessly migrate emails from Mac Outlook to Windows Outlook without data loss. Since Microsoft Outlook does not offer a direct method to convert OLM files to PST, many users face challenges during cross-platform migration. Advik’s latest release addresses this gap with a faster, more reliable, and user-friendly solution.

What’s New in Version 4.0

Version 4.0 introduces several improvements aimed at delivering a smoother conversion experience:

Faster OLM to PST conversion engine

Improved handling of large OLM files

Better preservation of folder hierarchy and email metadata

Enhanced stability during bulk conversions

Updated interface for easier navigation

These enhancements make the tool suitable for both individual users and business environments.

Simple and Secure Email Migration

Advik OLM to PST Converter allows users to convert complete mailbox data, including emails, attachments, contacts, and folders, while maintaining original formatting. The software supports bulk conversion and does not require Outlook installation during the conversion process, making it ideal for IT professionals and non-technical users alike.

The tool is fully compatible with all major versions of Windows and supports Outlook PST files that can be easily imported into Outlook for Windows.

Designed for Professionals and End Users

“With the release of version 4.0, our focus was on improving speed, accuracy, and usability,” said a spokesperson from Advik Software. “We aim to provide a dependable solution for users who are transitioning from Mac to Windows and need a safe way to move their Outlook data.”

Availability

Advik OLM to PST Converter Tool Version 4.0 is now available for download from the official Advik website. A free trial version is also offered, allowing users to evaluate the software’s features before purchasing.

About Advik Software

Advik Software is a leading provider of email migration, backup, and data management tools. The company is committed to developing easy-to-use and secure software solutions that help users manage and migrate their data efficiently across platforms.