Beyond 8 learners transform classroom knowledge into market-ready skills

Empowering students to think, build, and operate like future entrepreneurs.

Chennai, India, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond 8 School hosted its experiential learning program at the historic place, a 120-year-old marketplace that continues to serve as a hub for farmers and communities across the region. This initiative reflects the school’s distinctive approach to education, setting it apart from conventional classroom learning by combining academic knowledge with the development of practical skills that prepare learners for life beyond school.

Learners immersed themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the shandy, connecting academic concepts with real-world experiences. They observed how demand and supply influence pricing throughout the day, practiced negotiation and communication skills with vendors, strengthened adaptability in dynamic situations, and enhanced their problem-solving abilities while studying consumer behavior in a bustling environment. The marketplace also offered insights into the cultural and demographic aspects of the community.

“At Beyond 8, we believe learning happens best when learners see concepts in action. Pallavaram Shandy offers a living classroom where economics, sociology, psychology, and business studies come together in one setting,” said Dr Bhanu Shankar, Governor of Education, Beyond 8

One of the facilitators, Usha Lakshmi, added, “What makes this initiative powerful is the way learners connect theory with practice. By engaging directly with communities and markets, they gain perspectives that no textbook can fully capture.”

By weaving together multiple disciplines in a single real-world experience, Beyond 8 ensures that learners develop practical understanding alongside academic knowledge. At the same time, the program nurtures essential skills such as communication, collaboration, problem-solving, and adaptability — preparing young people not only for academic success but also for life beyond school.

About Beyond8

Beyond 8 is an alternative to mainstream high school. In our Chennai and Bengaluru centres, teens dive deep into Cambridge and NIOS subjects and also get structured time for the pursuits that light them up, all in a mentor-led space where they love coming in and steadily learn to own their work. And It is a learner-centric organization committed to empowering young people through experiential learning, civic engagement, and real-world problem solving. Its flagship program focuses on helping learners to design their own futures with purpose, responsibility, and impact beyond academic achievement.

For more information- https://beyond8.in/