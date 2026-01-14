New Release of SSIS Data Flow Components with Improved Security and Database Integration

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out a new release of SSIS Data Flow Components with significant improvements in security and database integration.

Key enhancements in this release:

PostgreSQL 18 support , which allows users to seamlessly integrate with the latest version of PostgreSQL.

Added support for MariaDB 12 , enabling smoother and more efficient data operations.

Support for long passwords in Oracle 23ai , it helps Oracle database users manage longer and more secure passwords more easily.

Support for enhanced encryption and key exchange algorithms for SSH – enhances security and protects data during transmission.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/ssis-3-2-release.html

Devart SSIS Data Flow Components are powerful tools designed to simplify the ETL process within SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages, allowing users to connect cloud applications and databases through their SSIS workflows without the need to write complex code.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.