Attorney Credits Launches New CLE Course: From Ethics Rules to Rankings with Olha Bodnar

SAN DIEGO, United States, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a leading provider of online continuing legal education, has released a new on-demand CLE course titled From Ethics Rules to Rankings: Ethical Digital Marketing for Attorneys, presented by Olha Bodnar, founder of Ethos Leads and a recognized authority on ethical digital marketing for law firms.

As law firm visibility increasingly depends on online search results rather than traditional referrals, attorneys face growing ethical risks when advertising digitally. This course addresses how lawyers can improve online visibility while maintaining compliance with professional responsibility rules governing advertising, solicitation, and client communications.

Designed for solo practitioners and small-firm attorneys, the program explores ethical best practices for Local SEO, Google Business Profiles, online reviews, and emerging AI-driven search technologies. Through real-world examples, Bodnar highlights common marketing missteps that can trigger bar complaints and provides practical guidance for building trust, transparency, and credibility online.

Participants will leave with actionable strategies to enhance rankings and client engagement—without compromising ethical obligations.

Course Topics Include:

Applying ABA Model Rules 7.1–7.3 to digital marketing and advertising

Fundamentals of Local SEO for law firms

Ethical setup and management of Google Business Profiles

Proper use of client testimonials and online reviews

Ethical risks and opportunities presented by AI-driven search tools

About the Instructor

Olha Bodnar is the founder of Ethos Leads, a digital marketing agency serving growth-minded law firms. With over a decade of experience, she focuses on helping attorneys navigate the intersection of online visibility and professional responsibility, offering ethical, sustainable marketing strategies tailored to the legal profession.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.attorneycredits.com