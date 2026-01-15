Attorney Credits Launches New CLE Course: ERC Compliance and Controversy with Sam Brotman

San Diego, United States, 2026-01-15 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits announces a new on-demand CLE with nationally recognized tax attorney Sam Brotman, examining ERC compliance, IRS enforcement trends, and litigation strategies for resolving disputed claims.

Attorney Credits, a leading provider of continuing legal education, has released a new on-demand CLE course titled ERC Compliance and Controversy: Navigating Litigation and Resolving Claims, presented by Sam Brotman, a nationally recognized tax attorney with extensive experience handling Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC) matters.

Although ERC-related advertising has largely disappeared, IRS scrutiny has not. In fact, enforcement has intensified, with a growing number of claims flagged as high-risk, improper, or potentially fraudulent. Brotman currently has dozens of ERC cases in active litigation with the IRS and brings firsthand insight into the evolving enforcement and dispute landscape.

This CLE provides attorneys with a comprehensive overview of the ERC’s legislative origins, qualification requirements, and the controversies that have followed. Participants will gain practical guidance on advising clients regarding eligibility, responding to IRS audits, and choosing between administrative and judicial paths to resolve disputed claims. The course combines real-world case analysis with actionable compliance and litigation strategies.

Course Topics Include:

Legislative history and structure of the Employee Retention Tax Credit

ERC eligibility tests, including gross receipts and operational impact

IRS enforcement trends and the 2023 ERC processing moratorium

Administrative vs. judicial options for resolving ERC disputes

Best practices for client advising, documentation, and audit defense

About the Instructor

Sam Brotman is a nationally recognized tax attorney whose practice focuses on federal and state tax defense, compliance, and controversy. He has overseen more than 375 ERC claims totaling over $160 million in credits and has represented hundreds of businesses and individuals before the IRS and state taxing authorities. Brotman regularly lectures nationwide on tax strategy, compliance, and IRS procedure.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.attorneycredits.com