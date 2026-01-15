Successful G2E Asia @ the Philippines Brings Together Thousands of Industry Leaders and Professionals

MANILA, Philippines, 2026-01-15 — /EPR Network/ — G2E Asia @ the Philippines, a special edition of G2E Asia, concluded successfully in December, bringing together 3,343 gaming and entertainment professionals from the Philippines and across Asia.

Over two intensive days, the locally focused edition showcased more than 100 brands, 50 industry experts, and 5 networking sessions, earning overwhelmingly positive feedback. “The strong turnout and engagement demonstrate the industry’s trust in G2E Asia as a leading platform and its confidence in the Philippine market,” said Vera Ng, Project Director of RX (Reed Exhibitions) and organizer of G2E Asia and G2E Asia @ the Philippines. “The support we receive inspires us to continue elevating the event to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

G2E Asia will next take place at The Venetian Macao from May 12 to 14, 2026, alongside Asian IR Expo.

