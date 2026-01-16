New Released Version Of PST to MBOX Converter

New Delhi, India, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — BitRecover, a reliable and trusted name for data recovery and email migration solutions, has recently launched its new PST to MBOX Converter version 16.1. The PST to MBOX converter version 16.1 enables you to save PST files not only in MBOX format, but also in various file formats, including MSG, EML, HTML, TXT, BMP, and others.

Now users can convert PST files not only to MBOX, but they can also move in mentioned file formats. This function is available for both Windows and Mac OS. The converted MBOX files are supported not only by Thunderbird, but also by other email clients. The tool complete convert PST files with complete data integrity while maintaining the original folder hierarchy and email attachments during the complete conversion process.

Main Features of PST to MBOX Converter

The Tool can convert PST to MBOX with complete accuracy.

It keeps maintaining email metadata, such as To, From, Subject, Date, and Attachments.

Utility is compatible with all versions of Microsoft Outlook, in both Windows and macOS.

The interface now makes this converter easier to use for both tech and non-tech users.

It allows users to preview all the email conversions before and after the start.

Users can split PST files into 2 to 2GB files, with a separate PST per user.

This version allows users to choose a language and convert their own country’s language.

This PST to MBOX conversion version 16.1 supports batch conversion for multiple PST files.

Who will get the Benefits?

The BitRecover PST to MBOX Converter version 16.1 is beneficial for all users who are looking for flexible and secure conversion solutions

Non-tech users who just want a simple solution with email safety and without any hassle.

IT professionals who have bulk PST files and often need batch conversion and migrations on both Windows and macOS.

Business Organizations who are planning to move their important emails into MBOX format supported email clients.

Enterprises who wanted export their PST data into other file formats such as MSG, EML, HTML, TXT, BMP, etc., or for backup purposes.

Users who are planning to shift from Windows to MacOS they need a compatibility PST file that supports macOS.

About BitRecover

BitRecover is a globally known software company with specialize on data recovery and email migration solutions. With a motive of innovation and customer satisfaction, it delivers reliable tools that are trusted by thousands of users globally.