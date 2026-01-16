Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch with Keylock Enables Secure Offline/Disconnect Network Control

Cranston, RI, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has designed the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch with Offline/Disconnect State and Keylock to provide secure, flexible switching of multimode fiber optic networks and devices. The Model 6320 allows users to connect one COMMON LC duplex fiber port to any of twelve selectable LC duplex ports or place the switch into a true offline/disconnect position to preserve network data isolation.

The Model 6320 enables quick and efficient network reconfiguration using twelve front-panel pushbuttons, while an integrated front-panel keylock permits or inhibits manual pushbutton control to prevent unauthorized switching. The offline position is a valid operational state that fully disconnects fiber transmission paths, helping maintain data security and isolation in sensitive network environments.

In addition to local control, the Model 6320 supports RS232 remote control using ASCII serial commands, allowing users to control switch position, lock out front-panel operations, obtain switch status, query firmware version and serial number, and enable or disable the autosend feature, which automatically transmits switch position information when enabled.

Designed for multimode fiber optic applications, the Model 6320 supports 50/125 micron multimode fiber and operates at a 1300 nm wavelength, making it well suited for enterprise networks, data centers, and test laboratory environments.

Key Features of the Model 6320:

12-to-1 LC Duplex Switching: One COMMON LC duplex port connects to any of twelve LC duplex ports, plus a dedicated offline/disconnect position

Why LC Duplex:

LC duplex connectors provide a compact, high-density fiber interface that supports bidirectional communication over paired fibers. Their small form factor allows more connections in limited rack space while maintaining reliable, low-loss performance for multimode fiber applications.

Core Benefits:

Enhanced Network Security: Offline state and keylock control protect sensitive fiber paths

Operational Flexibility: Supports both local pushbutton control and RS232 remote operation

Improved Visibility: Autosend status reporting, when enabled, provides immediate confirmation of switch position

Space-Efficient Design: Twelve selectable positions plus offline in a single rackmount unit

The Model 6320 is a powerful addition to the Electro Standards Laboratories fiber optic switching portfolio, delivering secure, reliable LC duplex multimode fiber switching with both local and remote control capabilities. It equips network administrators with a dependable solution for managing fiber connections while maintaining data integrity and operational security.

