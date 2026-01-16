Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center Shares Professional Insights on Dental Implant Options and Costs

Delhi, India, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Patients exploring dental implants often arrive with the same concerns. They ask about options, materials, and most of all, dental implant cost in Delhi. Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center, established in 1973, is addressing these questions with a transparent, case-by-case approach built on decades of clinical experience.

As one of Delhi’s oldest dental clinics, the center treats patients from India and overseas who want long-term tooth replacement without confusion or hidden steps.

“Implants aren’t one-size-fits-all,” said Dr. Nimit Garg, Implantologist and spokesperson for the clinic. “Bone quality, bite force, and medical history all matter. That’s why we explain the difference between implant types before talking numbers.”

Implant Options Explained

The clinic offers a wide range of implant systems based on patient needs and clinical findings:

Titanium Dental Implants remain the most commonly used due to strength and long-term clinical data.

Conventional Dental Implants suit patients with adequate bone and allow predictable healing.

Nobel Biocare Implants are selected for cases needing premium precision and global certification standards.

Zirconium Implants and Zirconia Dental Implants are metal-free options for patients with aesthetic concerns or sensitivities.

Ceramic Dental Implants offer natural color matching in visible areas.

Basal implants near me are often requested by patients with low bone volume who want faster loading without grafting.

Each option is discussed using X-rays and 3D scans, so patients understand why a specific system is recommended

Understanding Cost

Dental implant cost depends on implant type, bone condition, number of teeth replaced, and prosthetic design. At Dr. Garg’s center, patients receive a clear treatment plan before starting. For example, a single titanium implant usually costs less than zirconium systems, while basal implants may reduce the need for additional surgeries.

For more information, visit: https://dental-clinic-delhi.com/dental-implants/

About Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center

Founded in 1973, Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center is one of Delhi’s most trusted dental institutions. The clinic offers specialized care in dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, root canal treatment, and oral surgery. With experienced specialists, modern diagnostics, and ethical treatment planning, the center serves patients from across India and worldwide.