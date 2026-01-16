Shatner, Wright, Colter Latest Big Additions to FAN EXPO Cleveland, March 13-15

CLEVELAND, USA, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Already teeming with standouts from dozens of blockbuster franchises, FAN EXPO Cleveland steps into a few more universes with today’s announcement that William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal), Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black3) have joined the star-studded celebrity lineup, March 13-15 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

One of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures for more than half a century, Shatner, 94, has thrilled millions in his varied career. From his international breakout role of “Captain Kirk” in the original Star Trek series—and its numerous incarnations—to famed “T.J. Hooker” in the 1980’s up to the “Priceline” pitchman and space traveler of today, Shatner won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer “Denny Crane” on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He has received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Wright appeared as “Ginny Weasley” from the first installment of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, in 2001 at age 10, through Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 a decade later. She directed and starred in a modern adaptation of A Christmas Carol and had co-starring roles in Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg, The Sea, and After the Dark, among her other credits.

Colter starred as the title character in Luke Cage, reprising the role he first played in Jessica Jones that proved so popular it needed its own series. He first gained wide acclaim for his role as “Big Willie Little” in the Clint Eastwood feature Million Dollar Baby in 2004, then had recurring spots in Ringer and American Horror Story and worked on Men in Black³ and Zero Dark Thirty.

The trio joins a roster that includes:

• Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Episode III – Revenge of the Sith)

• James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel)

• Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw)

• Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

• Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

• Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone)

• Jaime Pressly (My Name Is Earl, Joe Dirt)

• Ethan Suplee (My Name Is Earl, American History X)

• Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Twister)

• Lilli Cooper (Wicked)

• Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls)

• Joel Perez (Hazbin Hotel, Fun Home/Broadway)

• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

• Anime voice acting stars Eric Vale, Luci Christian, Sonny Strait, Ian Sinclair, Monica Rial, Linda Ballantyne, Katie Griffin, David Matranga, and Griffin Burns

Additional FAN EXPO Cleveland guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland.com. Advanced Pricing is available until February 26.

Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

