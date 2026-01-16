Softaken Boosts OST to PST Conversion Performance in Latest Software Update

Orlando, FL, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken released an upgraded version of the OST to PST Converter. The new version focuses on efficiency, faster processing, and more accurate results. The latest version is intended to make it easier for users to convert OST files to PST files while keeping their mailbox data secure.

The new OST to Outlook PST Converter allows you to easily convert Outlook OST files into PST or any other file format without requiring Outlook or Exchange connections. The powerful software saves all data, including emails, attachments, folders, and original email attributes. The software has a simple, straightforward interface that anyone, whether expert or non-technical, can use. The software is compatible with all versions of Windows and Microsoft Outlook.

A Softaken Spokesperson Shared:

“This update is aimed at enhancing speed, accuracy, and overall user experience. Our goal is to make OST to PST conversion simple and reliable for everyone, whether they are IT professionals or regular users.”

The professional converter tool is perfect for everyone, whether they are enterprises, IT managers, or anyone who needs a reliable way to get Exchange mailbox data into Outlook PST format.

About Softaken

Softaken is a trusted software company that makes reliable tools for moving email, converting files, and recovering lost data. The company’s main goal is to make tools that are easy to use, give accurate results, and keep all data safe. Softaken products are widely utilised around the world.

Media Contact:

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website:https://www.softaken.com