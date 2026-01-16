विकसित भारताच्या वाटचालीत नाशिक स्टार्टअप ची १३% वाढ

नाशिक, भारत, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ —आज देश १,९४,८५२ स्टार्टअप सोबत १० वा राष्ट्रीय स्टार्टअप दिवस साजरा करीत असताना, नाशिकने ७८४ स्टार्टअप सोबत १३% वाढ साधली असून, महाराष्ट्रातील चौथ्या क्रमांकाचा हब म्हणून विकसित भारत २०४७ ला गती दिली आहे. स्टार्टअप इंडियाच्या १० वर्षांच्या यशस्वी वाटचालीत नाशिकने ६९४ वरून ७८४ स्टार्टअप्सपर्यंत झेप घेतली.
महाराष्ट्राने २५,९८४ वरून ३३,५४५ स्टार्टअप्सपर्यंत २९% वाढ साधली असून, कर्नाटक 19499 (२७%), उत्तर प्रदेश 19113 (३६%) आणि दिल्ली 18306 (२३%) यांच्याबरोबरच नाशिकसारख्या टियर-२ शहरांनीही स्टार्टअप संस्कृतीचा विस्तार केला आहे. जिल्ह्यातील कृषी (110), आरोग्य (७२), आयटी (70) क्षेत्रांत प्रगती होत असून, नाशिकची पारंपरिक कृषी ओळख आता अॅग्रो-टेक, स्मार्ट फार्मिंगमध्ये रूपांतरित होत आहे.
महाराष्ट्र सरकारच्या नवीन स्टार्टअप धोरणाने नोंदणी सुलभ केली, सीड फंडिंग-अनुदान उपलब्ध केले आणि महिला उद्योजकांसाठी विशेष योजना राबवल्या. महाविद्यालयांमधील जागरूकता मोहिमांमुळे १८९ कल्पना-टप्प्यातील, २९७ प्रमाणीकरण, 205 अर्ली ट्रॅक्शन, 81 स्केल अप, या टप्प्यातील स्टार्टअप्सना गती मिळाली आहे.
महाराष्ट्रातील DPIIT मान्यताप्राप्त स्टार्टअप्स – विकास आकडेवारी (अपडेटेड: १.१.२०२६)

नाशिक ला पहिल्या क्रमांकावर येण्या साठी सेक्टर-विशिष्ट क्लस्टर्स (अॅग्रो-टेक, हेल्थ-टेक), मेंटॉरशिप नेटवर्क आणि उन्नत स्किल डेव्हलपमेंट सेंटर्स उभे करून इनक्युबेटर्स, ॲक्सलरेटर्स आणि व्हेंचर कॅपिटल फंडिंग नेटवर्कची जोड देऊन नाशिकला महाराष्ट्रातील स्टार्टअप कॅपिटल करावे लागेल.
हा केवळ सुवर्णकाळ नाही, तर इतिहास घडवण्याची संधी आहे! नाशिकच्या विद्यार्थ्यां, युवा उद्योजकांनी ही अवसरसुखाची लाट साधून विकसित भारत २०४७ च्या स्वप्नाला प्रत्यक्षात उतरवावे. प्रत्येक स्टार्टअप म्हणजे नवीन नोकऱ्या देणारे, प्रत्येक क्लस्टर म्हणजे करोडो रुपयांचे नवीन गुंतवणूक, आणि प्रत्येक यशस्वी स्टार्टअप म्हणजे नाशिकचा राष्ट्रीय ब्रँड!
नवीन स्टार्टअप उद्योजक ह्या सरकारी फंडिंग योजना घेऊ शकतात: स्टार्टअप इंडिया सीड फंड योजना (SISFS), स्टार्टअप्ससाठी कोषाचा कोष योजना, प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार निर्मिती योजना (पीएमईजीपी), क्रेडिट गॅरंटी ट्रस्ट MSME योजना (सीजीटीएमएसई), महिला उद्योजक स्टार्टअप विशेष योजना, अॅग्रो-टेक स्टार्टअप विशेष अनुदान योजना.
“१३% वाढ ही फक्त आकडेवारी नाही, तर नाशिकच्या युवा उद्योजकांची विजय गाथा आहे. राज्यात प्रथम क्रमांक वर यांया साठी सर्वोपरी प्रयत्न करू” – श्रीकांत पाटील, स्टार्टअप इंडिया मेंटॉर

नाशिकचे उद्योजक हे केवळ व्यवसायिक नाहीत, तर विकसित भारताचे वास्तुकार आहेत. या जबाबदारीने प्रेरित होऊन, नाशिकने महाराष्ट्राला नवीन दिशा द्यावी. आजची कल्पना उद्या करोडो रुपयांचे साम्राज्य बनेल! मार्गदर्शनासाठी स्टार्टअप इंडिया मेंटॉर किंवा स्किल डेव्हलपमेंट, एम्प्लॉयमेंट अँड एंटरप्रेन्योरशिप गाईडन्स सेंटर, नाशिक शी संपर्क करावा.

 

