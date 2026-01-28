13SB Best Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Canada, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — 13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver Expands Operations and Is Now Open in Vancouver 1261 Hamilton St, Vancouver, BC V6B 6K3, Offering Complete Professional Cleaning ,maintainence management,caretaking Services Across Vancouver

13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver a trusted cleaning company and established construction cleaning company in Vancouver,British Columbia, proudly announces that it is now open in Vancouver, strengthening its service coverage across Vancouver and surrounding areas. Through this expansion, 13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver now delivers enhanced cleaning services near me for residential, commercial, strata, and industrial clients.

With service locations including Vancouver, Delta, Richmond, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and North Vancouver, 13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver. continues to provide reliable and professional solutions backed by trained staff, modern equipment, and industry-approved cleaning methods.

Post-Construction & Commercial Cleaning Expertise

As a leading provider of post construction cleaning services 13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver. supports builders, developers, and contractors with detailed site cleanups. These services include dust and debris removal, surface detailing, final presentation cleaning, and safety-focused site preparation.

The company also specializes in commercial cleaning services for offices, retail stores, warehouses, and corporate facilities. Businesses rely on13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver. for consistent janitorial cleaning programs tailored to their operational needs.

Restaurant, Kitchen & Disinfection Services

13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver. offers professional restaurant cleaning, restaurant cleaning services,designed to meet food safety and health standards. Services include deep kitchen cleaning , vent cleaning service , and air duct cleaning to improve hygiene and indoor air quality.

The company also provides certified Disinfection Services near me for high-touch environments, supporting safer workplaces, restaurants, and shared facilities.

Pressure Washing, Window & Floor Care Services

Exterior maintenance services from 13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver. include pressure washing services, pressure washing service near me, pressure cleaning companies near me, and commercial pressure washing services for sidewalks, parking lots, and building exteriors.

Glass and façade care solutions include window cleaning services, window cleaning services near me, commercial window cleaning, and corporate window cleaning, ensuring a clean and professional appearance. Interior services such as commercial floor waxing help preserve flooring and enhance high-traffic areas.

Carpet, Warehouse & Residential Cleaning

Clients can access professional carpet cleaning services, including carpet cleaning , carpet cleaning vancouver bc, and carpet cleaning services vancouver. Industrial clients benefit from reliable warehouse cleaning near me, while homeowners can schedule house cleaning, house cleaning services, and housekeeping services vancouver.

The company also provides dependable cleaning services north vancouver and operates as a reputable cleaning company Richmond and across Metro Vancouver.

Strata & Building Maintenance Services

For property managers and strata councils, 13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver. delivers complete Strata Janitorial Service, Strata Maintenance, Building Manager Services, and Building Caretaker Services. These services are designed to maintain common areas, improve tenant satisfaction, and protect long-term property value.

(Building Caretaker Services available with flexible service plans.)

Committed to Quality Across Metro Vancouver

As a professional cleaning business near me, 13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver. remains committed to safety, transparency, and high-quality results. Whether clients need commercial cleaning services near me, house cleaning services, or specialized cleaning solutions, the company delivers dependable service throughout Vancouver, Delta, Richmond, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and North Vancouver.

For more information or to request a quote, visit https://www.13sbcleaning.ca/.

About 13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver

13SB Cleaning Services Delta/Surrey/Vancouver. is a British Columbia–based provider of professional cleaning services and property maintenance solutions. Serving residential, commercial, strata, and industrial sectors, the company combines skilled technicians, modern equipment, and proven processes to deliver consistent, high-quality results.