In Time Tec Partners with ZNet Technologies to Scale Distributor-Led Cloud Marketplaces Worldwide

Jaipur, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — In Time Tec, a global technology consulting and software engineering company, today announced a strategic collaboration with ZNet Technologies, a cloud distribution company, to accelerate the launch, scale and operational scalability of cloud marketplaces for global partners.

This collaboration unites In Time Tec’s and ZNet’s combined Capability, Capacity and Resources to deliver scalable, enterprise-ready cloud marketplace solutions that support partners across global distribution ecosystems.

ZNet strengthens the partnership with deep-rooted vendor relationships and a broad distribution footprint. The company is the first cloud distributor for Akamai, also serving as a security distributor for Akamai, and is one of the largest distributors for Acronis in the country. ZNet’s extensive partner ecosystem and market reach enable broader access to leading cloud and security solutions.

By combining In Time Tec’s managed services expertise with ZNet’s distribution scale, the partnership creates a powerful ecosystem that directly benefits partners and customers. Together, the companies will enable improved service delivery, stronger commercial outcomes, and accelerated partner growth.

Through this collaboration, partners will gain access to:

Stronger go-to-market capability

Enhanced marketing and sales support

Improved partner enablement and operational support

Greater efficiency across service delivery and lifecycle management

Beyond complementary strengths, In Time Tec and ZNet share core values centered on customer-centricity, trust, transparency, and leadership. This shared value system reinforces the long-term vision of the partnership and ensures a consistent, partner-first approach focused on sustainable growth.

Leadership Perspective

Partnerships, to us at In Time Tec, are never just transactions; they are collaborative journeys that elevate everyone involved. When we began our engagement with ZNet, it immediately resonated with our belief that shared purpose and mutual capabilities can unlock meaningful value across the industry. This is more than a business initiative. It reflects a shared commitment to reshaping how cloud services are delivered, managed, and scaled with integrity and impact. ZNet represents what we stand for at In Time Tec: purposeful innovation anchored in trust, driven by people, and designed to create abundance for our customers, partners, and the broader technology ecosystem for years to come. – Jeet Kumar, President & CEO/Founder, In Time Tec

“ZNet is a distributor-first organization with a clear focus on enabling partners through scalable cloud commerce. Our collaboration with In Time Tec strengthens the engineering and automation foundation of our marketplace, allowing us to deliver faster onboarding, smarter billing, and a more seamless experience for our global partner ecosystem,” said Munesh Jadon, Founder and CEO, ZNet Technologies

About In Time Tec

Founded in 2009, In Time Tec is an award-winning AI-powered software development and IT company with a global presence and a team of over 1,000 engineers serving clients worldwide. Driven by the mission of “Creating Abundance,” the company emphasizes a “People First” culture and vested partnerships. What started as a small team of four has grown into a global organization with offices in the US, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, India, Australia, South Korea, and Colombia. In Time Tec offers offshore, swing-shift, nearshore, and onshore solutions. Its expertise spans AI development, machine learning, software development, data management, quality assurance, UX/UI design, cybersecurity, finance, accounting, and technical writing.

About ZNet Technologies

Founded in 2009, ZNet Technologies is a global distributor of cloud, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions, operating a partner-first cloud marketplace. Through its marketplace platforms, partner programs, and global reach, ZNet supports MSPs, and resellers across cloud, SaaS, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure ecosystems worldwide.