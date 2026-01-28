Top of the Line Water Park Features from Empex Watertoys®

When it comes to creating memorable aquatic play experiences, Empex Watertoys® has long been a revered name in the industry. They offer high-quality spray park features for different establishments ranging from municipal parks and resorts to amusement facilities, campgrounds, and zoos, and this has made Empex synonymous with quality, durability, and creativity in water play.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has been internationally recognized as a trusted manufacturer for designing and supplying innovative splash pads, spray parks, waterslides, and interactive aquatic playground equipment across the globe. What makes the brand so different from other water park equipment manufacturers is their commitment to sustained value and innovation.

Unlike traditional equipment fabricated from steel, Empex designs its water play structures using composite and specialty plastics, which don’t just make the installations lighter and safer; it also provides a lifetime guarantee against corrosion, which is a game-changer for aquatic parks that are looking for cost-efficient and low-maintenance solutions. A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® says, “As a company, our mission has always been to redefine water play through innovation, safety, and imagination. We take great pride in offering equipment that isn’t just low maintenance, it is also attractive, tactile and durable.

With projects spanning across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, Empex Watertoys® has proven its global capability to deliver water play solutions customized as per the diverse needs of the industry.

