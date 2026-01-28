Bond Rees Launches Cohabitation Investigation Service to Support Legal and Financial Cases

London, UK, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees has introduced a specialist Cohabitation Investigation Service to provide evidence for divorce, child support, maintenance disputes, and benefit fraud cases, responding to growing demand as cohabitation becomes Britain’s fastest-growing family structure.

The service gathers proof of whether an individual is living with a new partner, which can be critical in legal and financial cases where undeclared cohabitation affects financial entitlements and obligations.

Living Together Fraud on the Rise

Recent government figures reveal that claimants who fail to declare living with a partner represent the second largest source of benefit fraud overpayments. According to the Department for Work and Pensions, ‘living together’ fraud accounted for 1.7% of benefit overpayments in the Financial Year Ending 2025, up from 1.5% in the previous year. With benefit fraud costing taxpayers approximately £2 billion annually, undeclared cohabitation represents a significant portion of fraudulent claims.

The increase in living together fraud mirrors broader societal trends. The Office for National Statistics reports that 6.5 million people in England and Wales are now cohabiting, up from 5.5 million in 2014. Cohabiting couple families have grown to 3.5 million households, representing 17.7% of all family types. Meanwhile, marriage rates have dropped below 50% for the first time in recorded history, making cohabitation the fastest-growing family structure in Britain.

Real-World Impact

The consequences of cohabitation fraud can be severe. In a recent case prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service, Melissa Ellis, 34, and Jonathan Lucas, 38, were jailed for defrauding the benefits system of £108,754. The couple lived together as husband and wife with their three children from 2008 to 2017 while claiming they were not a couple, falsely receiving housing benefit and other means-tested support.

“Cohabitation has significant implications in family law, especially in divorce settlements, child support cases, and benefit entitlement,” said Aaron Bond. “Whether it’s an ex-partner seeking to reduce maintenance payments, a local authority investigating benefit fraud, or a solicitor building a case for a client, our service provides clear, admissible evidence to support fair outcomes.”

Bond Rees uses a combination of desktop research, lawful data collection, and professional surveillance to establish proof of cohabitation. Investigators gather evidence including joint occupancy, shared routines, key holder access, and personal belongings at the property, typically conducting surveillance over several weeks to ensure robust, court-admissible documentation.

About Bond ReesBond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468