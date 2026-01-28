Vedic Farm Launches Premium A2 Gir Cow Ghee, Reinforcing Founder’s Vision of Pure Nutrition

Vedic Farm is founded by Ratan Singh Saini with a vision to bring back pure, natural, and traditionally produced food to every household. Under his leadership, Vedic Farm promotes natural farming, sustainability, and honest food practices. With strong dedication towards quality and health, Ratan Singh Saini is building Vedic Farm as a trusted brand for authentic, chemical-free products that truly care for people’s wellbeing. The launch reflects the founder’s long-term vision to revive ancient Indian food wisdom while aligning it with modern quality and safety standards. Inspired by traditional desi farming practices, the founder envisioned Vedic Farm as a bridge between conscious consumers and genuinely pure farm products—free from adulteration, excessive processing, and commercial shortcuts.

Prepared exclusively from the milk of indigenous Gir cows, Vedic Farm’s A2 Gir Cow Ghee is traditionally made using the bilona method, ensuring natural aroma, rich texture, and high nutritional value. The ghee is free from additives and preservatives and is lab-tested to meet stringent quality benchmarks.

Speaking on the launch, the founder emphasized that A2 Gir Cow Ghee is not just a product, but a representation of Vedic Farm’s philosophy—naturally grown, traditionally pure. The focus remains on health, digestibility, and long-term wellness, especially for families seeking authentic desi alternatives to mass-produced dairy fats.

With this launch, Vedic Farm continues its mission to promote sustainable agriculture, support local farmers, and offer transparent, trustworthy food choices. The brand aims to expand its portfolio of traditionally crafted products while staying firmly committed to purity, ethics, and consumer well-being.

About Vedic Farm

Vedic Farm is an India-based natural and organic food brand dedicated to producing chemical-free, traditionally processed farm products. By combining ancient farming wisdom with modern testing standards, the brand delivers purity, nutrition, and trust from farm to home.