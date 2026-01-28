Softaken Enhances PST to PDF Converter with Advanced Features for Reliable Email Conversion

Ontario, Canada, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken Software a leading provider of unique email management solutions is pleased to announce the release of its enhanced PST to PDF converter. This update improves performance, adds new features, and enhances the user experience for users looking to convert Outlook PST files to PDF format.

With the growing demand for secure and easily accessible email documentation Softaken PST to PDF Converter makes it easy to archive Outlook emails. Users can convert emails that contain attachments, content and folder structure making email administration simple and reliable.

Features include:

It offers batch conversion which saves time and effort. Properly preserve email attachments in PDF format. It also preserves the original Outlook folder structure. It is suitable for both novice and experienced users. Compatible with all versions of Microsoft Outlook and operates without Outlook installation.

Words from the CEO

“Our mission has always been to simplify email management tasks while guaranteeing data integrity and accessibility,” according to Softaken Software CEO. Users can now easily convert Outlook emails to PDF with more accuracy and suitability.”

Availability

This PST to PDF converter is available for easy download from their official website. Users can try the free demo to see all of its features before purchasing the full version.

About Softaken.

Softaken Software offers email management and data conversion solutions to individuals, medium-sized businesses and enterprises worldwide. It is known for its integrity, innovation and user-centric solutions and it is constantly working to improve digital workflows using cutting-edge software tools.

Media Contact

Company: Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: www.softaken.com