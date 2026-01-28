Chetu Announces Select Partnership with Snowflake

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has become a select partner with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company that enables businesses to unify their data, accelerate analytics, and power AI-driven insights across multiple clouds.

“It is an honor to have Snowflake as a partner,” said Marvin Hernandez, Partner Relations Executive at Chetu. “Leveraging our expertise, we can develop tailored software solutions so Snowflake users can address the individual needs of their respective businesses.

The solution options that Chetu provides for Snowflake users include:

Custom Solutions/Development

Implementation/Migration

Data Integration

Data Architecture Design

Managed Services

AI/ML Strategy/Enablement

Security/Governance

Data Warehouse Services.

“Chetu is excited at the opportunity to work with Snowflake’s clients, helping them with our knowledge, custom-developed solutions, and end-to-end services as they strive for better use of those platforms on a daily basis, and that allow them to extract data usefully and make it more beneficial,” Hernandez added.

Learn more about Chetu’s Partnerships and Affiliations, or you can contact us at www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.