NNL ONE Adds NORCET Rapido Crash Course Free with Plan C+ Platinum PRIME Edition (English)

Noida, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — NNL ONE has announced the inclusion of its highly structured NORCET Rapido Crash Course (English) as a free add-on with the Plan C+ Platinum PRIME Edition (English), available exclusively through the NNL ONE App. This move aims to strengthen last-phase preparation for nursing aspirants appearing in AIIMS NORCET 10.0.

NORCET Rapido is a comprehensive crash course designed for focused, high-yield preparation during the final months before the examination. The course runs for 90 days, covering 15 subjects, with 300+ hours of academic content and 6000+ MCQs, structured around a three-way preparation approach comprising conceptual revision, conceptual learning, and conceptual practice .

The crash course includes 100+ hours of conceptual revision, delivered through 5000+ high-yield one-liners curated from Masterstroke Volume III, based on an in-depth analysis of frequently asked questions from previous NORCET examinations. Content is prepared by subject experts and mastermind faculty to ensure relevance and exam alignment .

To strengthen exam strategy and accuracy, the course also offers 150+ hours of detailed test discussion videos, along with dedicated doubt clearance sessions to support conceptual clarity. Learners receive structured exposure to Strike QBank, Strike 2.0, and a wide range of assessment formats including subject tests, mini tests, grand tests, image-based tests, clinical scenario-based questions, recall papers, and national-level mock tests .

A key highlight of NORCET Rapido is its Prediction Series for Prelims and Mains, designed to focus on high-probability topics. In previous NORCET cycles, multiple questions were reported to have appeared directly from these prediction sessions, making it a crucial component of last-minute preparation .

By integrating NORCET Rapido at no additional cost with Plan C+ Platinum PRIME Edition (English), NNL ONE aims to offer aspirants a single, unified preparation pathway that combines conceptual clarity, exam-oriented practice, and final-phase revision within one digital ecosystem.

The course is accessible online via the NNL ONE App, enabling learners across India to prepare with structured guidance, real-exam pattern exposure, and continuous academic support from the app for NORCET preparation.

About NNL ONE

NNL ONE is a digital nursing education platform focused on delivering structured, exam-aligned preparation for nursing competitive examinations, including AIIMS NORCET. The platform integrates expert-led learning, assessment-driven practice, and technology-enabled delivery to support aspirants across all stages of preparation.