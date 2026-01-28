DTGPRO Expands Its DTF Printers Lineup with the Professional MAXi 17” Dual Printhead System

Shenzhen, China, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — As demand for flexible, cost-efficient garment printing solutions continues to rise, DTGPRO has announced the availability of its latest professional solution within its expanding range of DTF Printers: the DTF MAXi 17” Dual Printhead System. Designed for small to mid-sized print shops, startups, and growing apparel brands, the MAXi system delivers production-ready performance in a compact and accessible format.

Built specifically as a film-printing solution, the DTF MAXi addresses the needs of modern print businesses seeking reliability, strong colour output, and a lower barrier to entry into professional Direct to Film production.

Meeting Market Demand for Compact, Professional DTF Printers

The global shift toward DTF technology has accelerated as print businesses look for alternatives to traditional DTG systems. DTF Printers have emerged as a preferred solution due to lower startup costs, simplified workflows, and broader fabric compatibility.

The DTF MAXi 17” system has been developed to meet this demand by offering a professional-grade platform that balances performance and affordability. With a 17-inch (A2+) print width and a dual industrial printhead configuration, the system delivers consistent output while maintaining a manageable footprint for limited production spaces.

Capable of producing up to 100 T-shirt prints per hour, the MAXi is positioned as an ideal entry-to-professional DTF solution.

Dual Printhead Performance Built for Daily Production

At the core of the DTF MAXi system is its dual printhead architecture, engineered to improve speed, colour density, and print consistency. By separating ink delivery tasks, the system achieves smoother gradients and vibrant results across a wide range of designs.

Key performance features include:

17” print width with embedded roll feeder

Dual industrial-grade printheads

Continuous ink tank feed system

Integrated humidity sensor for environmental stability

This configuration ensures reliable performance for businesses operating on tight turnaround schedules.

Manufacturer-Direct Value in the DTF Printers Category

DTGPRO’s manufacturer-direct model continues to differentiate its DTF Printers from competing systems on the market. With more than a decade of experience manufacturing equipment for other major brands, DTGPRO focuses on performance and function rather than cosmetic design elements that inflate cost.

As a result, the DTF MAXi system delivers professional-level capability at a price point significantly lower than comparable systems that can exceed $20,000. This value-driven approach makes the MAXi particularly attractive for businesses entering DTF production for the first time.

Versatility Across Fabrics and Applications

Like all professional DTF Printers, the MAXi system supports printing on a wide range of substrates. It produces durable, high-colour transfers suitable for:

Cotton and polyester garments

Blended fabrics, including 50/50 blends

Denim, leather, and specialty materials

White and dark textiles

This versatility allows print shops to expand their product offerings without changing equipment, supporting growth across custom apparel, promotional products, and on-demand printing.

Complete System Options for Scalable Workflows

The DTF MAXi platform is available in multiple configurations, allowing businesses to scale their workflow as needed. Optional bundles include automated powder application and curing machines, along with consumables such as inks, film rolls, and powder.

Every system includes:

RIP software

Driver software

Rolling stand and maintenance kit

Personalised onboarding and training

This ensures operators can move from installation to production with confidence and minimal downtime.

Operational Reliability and Support

Designed for professional environments, the DTF MAXi incorporates features that enhance long-term reliability:

110V power configuration (standardised as of 2025)

Ethernet-ready RIP integration

Stable ink delivery and humidity control

A six-month manufacturer warranty on non-consumable components further supports operational confidence, while training and documentation help users maintain consistent output quality.

Why the DTF MAXi Matters in Today’s Printing Landscape

As DTF Printers continue to replace traditional DTG systems in many production environments, compact yet capable solutions like the DTF MAXi play a critical role. By eliminating pretreatment, reducing operating costs, and expanding fabric compatibility, DTF technology empowers businesses to operate more efficiently while maintaining high-quality results.

The DTF MAXi stands as a strategic option for print shops seeking a reliable, professional DTF system without the financial and spatial demands of larger industrial platforms.

Availability

The DTF MAXi 17” Dual Printhead DTF Printer is available now via DTGPRO’s official DTF Printers category page: https://dtgpro.com/ciccategory/dtf-printers

Availability may vary due to demand, and QuickShip options apply where indicated.

About DTGPRO

DTGPRO is a leading manufacturer-direct supplier of professional textile printing equipment. Known for delivering performance-driven DTF Printers and scalable solutions, DTGPRO supports print businesses worldwide with technology designed for real-world production needs.