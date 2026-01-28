Ryan International School hosts flagship leadership event featuring ‘The Ground Breaker’

Bengaluru, India, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan International School, Bengaluru, hosted a flagship fireside chat session around The Ground Breaker, the acclaimed book by veteran entrepreneur and technologist Kanwal Rekhi. He is one of Silicon Valley’s most influential—and least conventional—pioneers: the first Indian-American founder and CEO to take a company public on the NASDAQ, a co-architect of India’s entrepreneurial revolution, and a mentor to more startup founders than he can count. The large-scale event brought together students and educators for an inspiring discussion on leadership, innovation, and building a future-ready mindset.

Drawing insights from The Ground Breaker, the session encouraged students to think beyond conventional career paths and engage with real-world stories of entrepreneurship, resilience, and impact. The interactive discussion saw strong student participation, with students asking thoughtful questions on how startups are built from the ground up, the risks and failures entrepreneurs face early on, the role of innovation and technology in scaling ideas, and how young founders can balance purpose with profitability—reflecting the school’s emphasis on experiential and future-ready learning.

The event reinforces Ryan International School’s commitment to nurturing confident, curious, and forward-thinking leaders through exposure to influential ideas and thought leadership.

Ms. Vidya, Principal, Ryan International Kundanahalli, said “Introducing our students to books like The Ground Breaker and the ideas behind them helps bridge the gap between learning and leadership. Such platforms inspire our students to think boldly, question deeply, and aspire to create meaningful impact,” said the Principal, Ryan International School, Kundalahalli.

