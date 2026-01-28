RoadSide Tows Introduces Rapid Accident Recovery Services

Melbourne, Australia, 2026-01-28 — /EPR Network/ — RoadSide Tows has announced the launch of its rapid accident recovery services, aimed at improving response times, road safety, and vehicle recovery efficiency across Melbourne and surrounding areas.

The new service is designed to support motorists involved in road accidents by providing fast, professional recovery of damaged or immobilised vehicles. With traffic congestion and accident-related delays continuing to increase across metropolitan Melbourne, RoadSide Tows’ rapid response model focuses on clearing accident scenes quickly while prioritising safety and compliance.

According to the company, the service expansion reflects growing demand for dependable accident recovery solutions that minimise disruption to traffic flow and reduce secondary accident risks.

“Accident recovery requires speed, coordination, and experience,” a RoadSide Tows representative said. “Our rapid accident recovery service is designed to help drivers get support quickly while assisting authorities in keeping roads clear and safe.”

Faster Response, Safer Roads

Accident recovery plays a critical role in maintaining road safety. Vehicles left at accident scenes can create hazards for other road users, increase congestion, and delay emergency response efforts. RoadSide Tows’ new service prioritises fast dispatch and efficient recovery to help reduce these risks.

The rapid accident recovery service includes:

Prompt dispatch of trained recovery operators

Modern tow trucks equipped for accident-damaged vehicles

Safe loading and transport procedures

Coordination with emergency services and insurers

RoadSide Tows has invested in upgraded dispatch systems and operational processes to ensure recovery vehicles can be deployed quickly, even during peak traffic periods or adverse conditions.

Supporting Drivers During Stressful Situations

Being involved in a road accident can be a stressful and confusing experience for drivers. RoadSide Tows aims to simplify the recovery process by providing clear communication, professional assistance, and reliable service from the first call through to vehicle transport.

The company’s recovery operators are trained to handle accident scenes carefully, ensuring damaged vehicles are recovered without causing further harm. This approach supports both driver safety and vehicle protection during transport to repair facilities, storage yards, or insurer-nominated locations.

“Our focus is not just on speed, but on doing the job properly,” the company representative added. “Drivers need reassurance and professionalism during accidents, and that’s what we aim to deliver.”

Coverage Across Melbourne

RoadSide Tows’ rapid accident recovery services are available across Melbourne and key surrounding suburbs. The company operates a fleet of tow trucks capable of handling a wide range of vehicles, including passenger cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles, and light trucks.

By expanding accident recovery coverage, RoadSide Tows aims to support motorists across busy highways, suburban roads, and industrial areas. The service is available for both minor and major accident recoveries, helping drivers return to normal as quickly as possible.

Commitment to Professional Towing Standards

RoadSide Tows has built its reputation on reliable towing and recovery services, with a focus on safety, transparency, and customer care. The introduction of rapid accident recovery services aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to improving service standards and response capabilities.

The company continues to invest in operator training, fleet upgrades, and safety procedures to meet the evolving needs of Melbourne motorists and road authorities.

“Accident recovery is a critical part of road safety,” the spokesperson said. “This service launch reflects our commitment to supporting drivers, reducing congestion, and helping keep Melbourne’s roads moving.”

About RoadSide Tows