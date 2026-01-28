Chetu Foundation Completes Second Phase of 2025 Winter Gear Drive, Providing Vital Support to Local Communities

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-28 — / EPR Network / — The Chetu Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Chetu , a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions , recently hosted its second highly successful Winter Gear Drive in the Noida area. After the initial distribution earlier this year, the Foundation extended its efforts to help keep underprivileged people warm and safe during the harsh winter.

Chetu team members and volunteers gave out winter necessities that included heavy blankets, coats, gloves, and scarves, to individuals and families who were going to face the winter season at its worst.

“The success of our second phase of the Winter Gear Drive is what the entire Chetu family stands for,” expressed Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “By having this second outreach day we have ensured that two times as many people have not been left out in the cold. Our aim is to continue spreading warmth and relief.”

Through the 2025 efforts, Chetu team members appreciate how they are able to positively impact the lives of underserved people.

“I felt profoundly touched to take part in the second phase,” said Shinu Tripathi, Motion Graphic Designer at Chetu. “The warm blankets or coats that we provide people remind us why these drives are so important. It’s an honor to work for a company that prioritizes giving back so consistently.”

“I’m grateful to Chetu for the opportunity to volunteer in the Winter Gear Drive. It was truly fulfilling to help those in need and see the impact of our efforts,” added Prateek Yadav, Content Writer at Chetu.

The Winter Gear Drive is one of the four pillars of the Chetu Foundation’s mission, which includes Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Recovery, Education, and Health. Since its founding in 2000, the Foundation has helped thousands of people worldwide.

For more information about the Chetu Foundation or Chetu, please visit chetufoundation.com and www.chetu.com, respectively.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. With over 2,800 experts worldwide, Chetu’s India campus includes three advanced development centers in Sector 63, Noida. Spanning more than 169,000 square feet, these state-of-the-art facilities offer an ideal setting for developers working on cutting-edge software solutions. In addition to a dedicated Training & Development Center for recent technical graduates, the Noida campus features modern amenities—including gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs—that foster both professional growth and community. For more information, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering People,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” While the Foundation actively supports disaster recovery aid and humanitarian assistance, the main focus is the improvement of childhood wellbeing and education in the local communities around the world. To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.