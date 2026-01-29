ARC Print Launches New Website and Announces 26% Republic Day Discount for First 100 Orders

Delhi, India, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — ARC Print, a leading provider of customized printing and corporate gifting solutions, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website on 26th January. To celebrate the relaunch and Republic Day, the company is offering an exclusive 26% discount for the first 100 orders placed on the same day.

The newly launched website features an improved user interface, faster navigation, and a more streamlined customization process. The upgrade is aimed at making it easier for businesses and individuals to explore products, customize designs, and place bulk or individual orders efficiently.

As part of the Republic Day celebration, ARC Print’s live sale offers 26% off on eligible orders, available strictly for the first 100 customers. The offer is valid for one day only and is expected to attract strong demand from corporate buyers planning employee onboarding kits, promotional merchandise, and personalized gifts.

“Launching our new website on Republic Day is a proud moment for us,” said a spokesperson from ARC Print. “The 26% discount reflects both the date and our commitment to rewarding our early customers.”

ARC Print serves corporate clients, startups, institutions, and individuals, offering custom logo printing, bulk order capabilities, premium-quality products, and fast delivery across India.

