Avatar: Fire and Ash Celebrates iAnimate Alumni Success

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Alumni artists contribute their skills and creativity to the latest chapter of the iconic Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, bringing world-class animation talent from the classroom to the global screen.

iAnimate proudly celebrates its alumni who contributed their talent to Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest installment in James Cameron’s groundbreaking Avatar film franchise. These former students played key roles in the film’s animation and visual effects production, highlighting the real-world impact of iAnimate’s industry-focused training programs. Their participation underscores iAnimate’s commitment to preparing artists for successful careers in high-end animation and visual storytelling.

From iAnimate Training to Avatar: Fire and Ash Production

The alumni credited on Avatar: Fire and Ash represent a diverse group of artists who advanced from training to production on one of the most anticipated animated films in the world. iAnimate alumni who worked on the film include:

Darrel Christian

Stephen Clee

Christine Martineau

Ngan Chung

Maggie Boudreaux

Jacynta Scurfield

Funny Schutt

Alvaro Jimenez

Alexander Antoniades

William Muir

Yeonsuk (Kevin) Oh

Mark Barrett

Martyna Marek

Hyunkyung Jung

Their contributions span animation and visual effects roles that brought the film’s immersive world to life. Learn more about our alumni success stories and their journeys to major studios.

“iAnimate provided the last bit of structured practice that I needed to bring my animation skills up to a hireable professional level,” said Breana Melvin, iAnimate alum and 3D animator.

This milestone reflects iAnimate’s hands-on, mentor-led approach to animation education, which emphasizes real-world studio workflows and production-ready skills. By learning directly from industry professionals, students gain practical experience aligned with the demands of major studios and blockbuster productions. “I ended iAnimate as an animator able to tackle and finish shots on my own,” added Katee Kim, iAnimate alumna, highlighting the program’s impact on professional readiness.

Join iAnimate Alumni Working on Films Like Avatar: Fire and Ash

As demand for skilled animation professionals continues to grow, iAnimate remains committed to bridging the gap between education and industry. The next iAnimate workshops begin on April 6, 2026, offering aspiring animators the opportunity to learn from working professionals and follow in the footsteps of alumni now contributing to globally recognized films. Explore our full programs and enrollment options to start your animation career.

About iAnimate.net

Founded in 2010, iAnimate.net is a premier online animation school offering specialized workshops to equip aspiring and professional animators with industry-relevant skills. With courses led by seasoned animators from top studios like Pixar, DreamWorks, Disney, and Bungie, iAnimate provides hands-on training in Feature Animation, Creature Animation, Game Animation, Maya, Motion Capture, and more. Through personalized mentorship, real-world projects, and a focus on storytelling and performance, iAnimate empowers students to build professional demo reels and advance their careers in animation. Learn more at iAnimate.net.