Inextrix to Showcase Advanced VoIP and AI-Powered Communication Solutions at ITEXPO 2026

Florida, USA, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Inextrix Technologies, a global leader in VoIP, unified communications, and AI-powered digital solutions, today announced its participation in ITEXPO 2026 (#TECHSUPERSHOW), taking place February 10–12, 2026, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Inextrix will showcase its latest offerings in communication technology at Booth #855 and network with industry experts, technology decision-makers, and innovators attending one of North America’s most influential communications and technology trade shows.

ITEXPO 2026 is a gathering of telecom professionals, cloud experts, managed services experts, digital transformation experts, unified communications experts, and customer experience experts. It is an annual meeting of the above-mentioned professionals. It also has over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest in communications technology, cloud communications, AI, cybersecurity, and more.

What to Expect from Inextrix at ITEXPO 2026:

Live Product Demonstrations: Witness the power of Inextrix’s cutting-edge technologies like VoIP solutions, WebRTC solutions, contact center solutions, and AI-driven communication solutions in action.

Thought Leadership & Industry Insights: Network with Inextrix’s thought leaders on the latest communication trends like AI-driven customer engagement solutions, Next-Gen VoIP solutions , and Unified Collaboration solutions.

One-on-One Consultations: Get exclusive advice on enterprise communication solutions from Inextrix’s leadership team.

We are thrilled to participate in ITEXPO 2026,” said [Samir Doshi, Co-founder & CTO at Inextrix Technologies]. “This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with the best minds in the industry and share our vision for the future of business communication – a future that combines the strength of AI, collaboration, and VoIP technology.”

ITEXPO will feature a wide range of conference sessions on communications, cloud infrastructure, managed services, AI and automation, cybersecurity, and customer experience strategies over three days.

About Inextrix Technologies

Inextrix Technologies is a world leader in communication and software development solutions, including VoIP platforms, WebRTC applications, contact center solutions, and unified communication tools that help businesses improve efficiency and transform their operations.

For more information about Inextrix at ITEXPO 2026, visit: https://inextrix.com/itexpo-2026