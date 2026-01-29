Kangaroo Training Institute Advances High-Risk Workforce Readiness Through Accredited Safety and Welding Training

Brisbane City, Australia, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute delivers nationally accredited confined space, welding and height safety training, helping Australian workers stay compliant, skilled and work-ready.

Kangaroo Training Institute continues to play a critical role in strengthening safety standards across Australia’s high-risk industries by delivering nationally recognised training that meets current and emerging workplace requirements.

At the core of its safety portfolio is enter and work in confined spaces training, a mandatory qualification for workers exposed to restricted or hazardous environments. Confined spaces often present serious risks such as toxic atmospheres, oxygen deficiency and limited emergency access. Kangaroo Training Institute’s training equips participants with practical skills in hazard assessment, gas testing, permit systems, communication procedures and emergency response, supporting compliance with Australian WHS legislation.

In addition to safety training, the institute supports skilled trade professionals through welding certification aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1. This internationally recognised standard verifies a welder’s competence, ensuring high-quality workmanship and safer welding practices. Certification under this standard is increasingly required across infrastructure, defence, shipbuilding, mining and energy projects, making it a valuable credential for career advancement.

Recognising the need for flexibility in today’s workforce, Kangaroo Training Institute also offers a working at heights ticket online. This online refresher option allows workers to complete required training efficiently while maintaining full compliance with safety regulations. It is particularly suited to professionals in construction, maintenance and industrial environments where height-related risks are common.

All safety courses are delivered under the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, including:

RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

Kangaroo Training Institute is widely recognised for its best and fast quality service, supported by consistent 5-STAR Google reviews and ratings from students and industry clients. Learners also benefit from 24*7 online support via call, live chat and email, ensuring guidance is always available.

About Kangaroo Training Institute

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to provide NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment. Based in Brisbane, the institute services construction, manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding, oil & gas, transport, energy and mining industries, delivering on-site and off-site training, refresher courses and verification of competency solutions.

For enrolments, visit kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.