Tax Savings Many People Miss: Expert Advice from Allenby Accountants

London, UK, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — With the Self-Assessment tax return deadline fast approaching, Allenby Accountants is helping UK taxpayers avoid costly mistakes by highlighting a range of commonly overlooked expenses that can significantly reduce taxable income and increase potential refunds.

Many individuals and small business owners overlook perfectly allowable expenses when filling in their Self-Assessment forms, resulting in higher tax bills and missed savings opportunities. Allenby Accountants, a trusted West London accounting firm, is urging taxpayers to take full advantage of their legitimate deductions to improve their financial outcomes.

Top Expenses Often Missed on Tax Returns

Home Office & Utilities:Many self-employed individuals forget to claim the proportion of household costs related to work, such as heating, electricity, broadband, and Council Tax, which can make a real difference to taxable profits when accurately apportioned.

Professional Fees & Subscriptions:Costs for accountants, industry memberships, trade journals, and even legal advice connected to the business are allowable expenses that frequently get overlooked.

Software & Online Tools:Monthly or annual subscriptions for essential business software, from accounting tools to design and CRM platforms, can be claimed but are often forgotten.

Marketing & Advertising:Website hosting, digital ads, printed flyers, and other promotional materials are tax-deductible, yet many taxpayers omit them from their returns.

Mileage & Travel:Business-related mileage, train fares, parking fees, and accommodation on business trips (excluding personal commuting) are all allowable if properly recorded.

Work-Related Clothing & Training:Uniforms, protective clothing, and even specialist training courses directly related to your trade can be claimed, provided they’re necessary for your work.

Avoid Costly Mistakes

Failing to claim these expenses doesn’t just mean missing out on savings; it could also result in paying more tax than necessary. Allenby Accountants works with individuals, landlords, and business owners to ensure all appropriate deductions are captured and that Self-Assessment returns are submitted accurately and on time.

About Allenby Accountants

A London-based accounting firm, Allenby Accountants, offers specialised services to businesses in an array of industries, including restaurants, SMEs, and contractors. With a concentration on client-first methods and technology-driven solutions, Allenby Accountants helps businesses in achieving long-term growth, efficiency, and compliance.

