Pepagora Joins JTN GEKS 2026 as a Growth Partner for Growth-Focused SMEs

Coimbatore, India, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Jubilant Tamil Nadu Global Expo and Knowledge Summit 2026 (JTN GEKS 2026) is set to become one of India’s major business and trade gatherings. Pepagora is pleased to announce its participation in the event as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner, reinforcing its commitment to supporting serious and growth-driven SMEs.

JTN GEKS 2026 will take place from January 29 to January 31, 2026, at the CODISSiA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore. The expo will host manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, global buyers, policymakers, and industry experts from India and overseas. The event aims to create meaningful business connections, encourage collaboration, and open new trade opportunities for participating companies.

Pepagora’s Platinum Membership reflects its focus on enabling business growth through trusted, verified, and digital B2B connections. More details about Pepagora’s B2B ecosystem can be found on the company’s official website.

Businesses interested in participating in the Jubilant Tamil Nadu event and booking a 15-minute free consultation session with Pepagora are encouraged to fill out the registration form provided.

Why JTN GEKS 2026 Matters for Businesses

Tamil Nadu continues to be one of India’s leading manufacturing and export hubs. Coimbatore, in particular, is widely recognized for its industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, and export-oriented enterprises. JTN GEKS 2026 builds on these strengths by offering businesses an opportunity to connect with genuine buyers and suppliers, stay informed about market and policy developments, and form long-term business relationships.

The event goes beyond product showcases. It emphasizes knowledge sharing, strategic discussions, and converting conversations into practical business outcomes.

Pepagora’s Role as Platinum Member and Growth Partner

As a Platinum Member, Pepagora takes an active role in helping participants gain maximum value from the event. Many businesses today face challenges such as limited visibility, lack of trust, and difficulty identifying reliable partners.

Pepagora addresses these challenges by providing verified business profiles, a structured digital presence, simplified partner discovery, and a safer environment for buying and selling. During JTN GEKS 2026, the Pepagora team will interact with exhibitors and visitors to demonstrate how digital verification and trust-based connections can lead to higher-quality leads and faster growth.

For Pepagora, the event is not just a branding exercise. It is an opportunity to understand real business challenges and offer practical, scalable growth solutions.

Supporting MSMEs and Manufacturers

MSMEs play a vital role in India’s economic development, yet many struggle to connect with reliable buyers and suppliers. JTN GEKS 2026 provides a direct platform for MSMEs to engage with the right stakeholders.

Pepagora supports MSMEs by helping them establish trust, compliance, and credibility at an early stage, making them more attractive to domestic and international buyers.

Looking Ahead to JTN GEKS 2026

As global trade increasingly depends on transparency and verified information, platforms and events like JTN GEKS 2026 help Indian businesses prepare for the future. Pepagora’s participation as a Platinum Member and Growth Partner highlights its long-term vision of supporting manufacturers and exporters, not only as a digital platform but as a true growth partner.

Visitors are invited to meet the Pepagora team at Hall B-6, discuss their business objectives, and explore how trusted digital connections can help them enter new markets. Businesses can register for JTN GEKS 2026 and connect with Pepagora to learn more by visiting Pepagora’s official website.