O’Donnell & Naccarato Announces Promotion of Liam McNamara, PE, to Principal

Philadelphia, PA, United States, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading structural engineering firm specializing in innovative and client-focused design solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Liam McNamara, PE, to Principal. Based in the firm’s New York office, McNamara brings more than 15 years of experience delivering complex structural engineering solutions across a diverse range of project types.

McNamara began his career at O’Donnell & Naccarato’s Philadelphia office in 2012. Throughout his time with the firm, McNamara has played a key role in leading project teams, strengthening client relationships, and supporting O&N’s continued growth in the New York market. He has also made significant contributions to high-profile projects in Northern New Jersey, including the completion of the Honorable Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex in Jersey City.

His work spans healthcare, aviation, commercial, residential, institutional, and mixed-use sectors. His notable projects include New York-Presbyterian Hospital Service Building Modernization and Adaptive Re-Use, RWJBUH Jersey City Medical Center Emergency Department Expansion, 75 Park Lane Condominiums, Harbor Cove Apartments, and 1441 Chestnut Street. Prior to joining the firm, McNamara contributed to significant projects such as Jewel Changi Airport (Singapore), The Tower at PNC Plaza, Pier 17 (NYC), and Fulton Market Building Renovation (NYC).

“Liam’s promotion to Principal is a reflection of his outstanding contributions to both the firm and our clients,” said Dennis Mordan, PE, SE, President of O’Donnell & Naccarato. “His strong technical judgment and steady leadership have been instrumental in our New York office, and we’re pleased to recognize his contributions at this next level of firm leadership.”

“Stepping into the Principal role is an opportunity to take on broader responsibility and continue supporting the people and projects that make this firm strong,” said McNamara. “I’m proud of the work our teams deliver and look forward to helping shape O’Donnell & Naccarato’s continued growth while fostering innovation and technical excellence across our projects.”

McNamara holds both a Bachelor of Architectural Engineering and a Master of Architectural Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and is licensed as a Professional Engineer in New York and New Jersey. He is a member of SEAoNY, AMFP, HESGNY, and the New York Building Congress as well as a former ACE mentor for the ACE Mentor Program of Greater New York.

As Principal, McNamara will continue to provide technical expertise to his projects while playing an active role in implementing O&N’s strategic plan and delivering high-quality engineering solutions. He will work closely with both our clients and internal teams to advance processes that support continuous project and professional development.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato is an employee-owned structural engineering firm operating nationally from our offices in Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. With strong experience in every major vertical construction sector, O’Donnell & Naccarato supports the entire lifecycle of a building, starting with the initial structural design to renovations and ultimately to restoration.

As a partner to design professionals, owners and institutions, our objective is to incorporate each stakeholder’s demands of form, function, schedule and budget into each engagement. O’Donnell & Naccarato is a proud Employee Stock Ownership Plan company, providing all employees the opportunity to share in the success of the firm.