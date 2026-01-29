Comprehensive Certificate Attestation & PRO Services Now Available for UAE Residents and Businesses

Dubai, UAE, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — A full range of certificate attestation, visa processing, and professional document services is now available to individuals and organizations across the UAE, simplifying complex documentation procedures and reducing processing delays for local and international requirements.

With growing demand for verified documentation for employment, education, immigration, and family sponsorship, the service provider offers end-to-end support for certificate attestation from more than 120 countries, ensuring compliance with UAE and international authorities.

Complete Attestation Solutions for All Document Types

The service covers a wide range of educational, personal, and legal documents, including:

Degree and diploma certificate attestation

Transfer certificate authentication

Birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificate attestation

Embassy, MOFA, and home country attestations

Apostille services for Hague Convention countries

Certified true copy services

Legal translation in multiple languages

All attestation procedures are handled according to official guidelines, ensuring acceptance by UAE government departments, embassies, and foreign institutions.

MOFA Attestation for 120+ Countries

The service specializes in MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) attestation for documents issued in over 120 countries. This ensures documents are legally recognized for employment, residency, education, business setup, and visa applications within the UAE.

Family Visa Processing Services

To support residents bringing their families to the UAE, complete family visa services are provided, including:

Newborn visa processing

Parent visa services

Spouse visa assistance

Child visa applications

Family status change and renewal support

Each application is processed with accuracy to reduce rejection risks and avoid delays.

PRO Services for Individuals and Businesses

In addition to attestation, professional services are available for both individuals and corporate clients, including:

Emirates ID typing

Flight booking assistance

Visa extension services

Inside-country status change

Business setup support for new companies

These services are designed to support entrepreneurs, employees, and families with reliable documentation and government liaison assistance.

Reliable Guidance and Secure Handling

All documents are handled with strict confidentiality, secure tracking, and transparent processing updates. The service aims to provide accurate guidance, timely completion, and dependable support for every client requirement.

About the Service Provider

The company specializes in document attestation, visa services, and PRO solutions across the UAE. With experience handling documents from more than 120 countries, the team supports individuals, families, and businesses with compliant and efficient documentation services.

