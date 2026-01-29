Softaken PDF Watermark Introduces Batch Watermarking, Preview & Page Control

Ontario, Canada, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken has officially announced a major update to Software PDF Watermark. The new features make PDF watermarking faster, more accurate, and easier to use. This update is all about making things more productive while offering users full choice over where and how watermarks show up in PDF files.

What’s New in Softaken PDF Watermark

Batch Watermarking to Get Results Faster

The newest version has batch watermarking, which lets you process more than one PDF file at a time. This function gets rid of processes that have to be done over and over again and makes sure that the watermark is applied evenly to all of the documents. It is great for quickly managing reports, invoices, legal files, and other business paperwork.

Preview Live Before Adding Watermarks

You can now examine how the watermark looks before making changes with a new preview option. You can check the position, size, rotation, transparency, and alignment ahead of time. This cuts down on mistakes and makes sure that the watermark fits in exactly with the layout of the document.

Advanced Control of Page Selection

With better page control settings, watermarks can be put on only the pages that need them. You can choose certain pages, a range of pages, odd pages, or even pages. This flexibility helps keep critical parts safe without changing the whole document.

Enhanced Customisation Options

Support for Watermarking Text and Images

The Software still works with both text and image-based watermarks. You can add logos, signatures, or custom text with different font styles, colours, opacities, and placements. These choices assist keep documents clear while making sure that ownership or security marks are easy to see.

Keeps the quality of the original PDF

The new application adds watermarks to PDF files without changing their original structure or quality. The formatting, pictures, and content stay the same, so you can always get excellent results.

Designed for Ease and Reliability

Easy to use, but powerful performance

The software has a clean, simple interface that works well for both novices and experts. The better processing engine makes sure that even big PDF files run smoothly.

Works with a lot of Windows versions

The PDF Watermark works perfectly with all main versions of Windows and can read standard PDF files made by common applications.

Availability

You can now download the new PDF Watermark Software from the official Software website. You can try out the new batch watermarking, preview, and page control features for free before you buy the full edition.

About Softaken

It makes software that is safe, easy to use, and dependable for managing documents, keeping data safe, and handling files. Every product is made to meet the needs of today’s digital world by being accurate, fast, and easy to use.

