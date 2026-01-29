Ryan Group Joins Hands with AIFF–FIFA Talent Academy to Shape India’s Future Footballers

Collaboration aims to strengthen education infrastructure while nurturing India’s next generation of professional football talent

Delhi, India, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan Group of Institutions signed a landmark agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to provide comprehensive educational support for trainees at FIFA Talent Academies across India.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Ryan Group of Institutions will oversee the complete educational framework for young footballers at the FIFA Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar starting January 2026. The partnership encompasses recruitment and management of tutors, daily academic instruction, counselling services, examination coordination, and personality development programs – ensuring that India’s most promising football talents receive world-class education alongside their athletic training.

Ryan Group of Institutions also aiming to partner with the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) to support education of children at the FIFA Talent Academy in Hyderabad. Looking ahead, Ryan Group of Institutions has committed to working with AIFF to provide educational support for all future FIFA Talent Academies established across the country.

Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Institutions, said: “Education and sports are two pillars that shape young minds and build character. Through this partnership with the FIFA Talent Academy, we are committed to ensuring that India’s future football stars receive the academic foundation and personal development support they need to excel both on and off the field. Our vision has always been holistic development, and by supporting these talented young athletes, we are investing in India’s sporting future while staying true to our educational mission.”

Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation, said: “The FIFA Talent Academy’s success depends not just on athletic excellence, but on creating well-rounded individuals who can represent India with distinction. Ryan Group of Institutions’ commitment to providing comprehensive educational support is invaluable to our mission. This partnership ensures our young talents receive world-class academic instruction and counselling alongside their football training, giving them the tools to succeed in every aspect of life. We are grateful for this collaboration and look forward to building a strong foundation for Indian football together.”

Inaugurated by FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in November 2023, the residential academy provides elite young footballers with high-performance training, sports science support, nutrition, and professional coaching to international standards.

The academy’s impact has been immediate and remarkable. Following a rigorous selection process, the U-15 squad has demonstrated exceptional progress, competing successfully against older U-17 teams from established clubs in early 2025. This early success validates the academy’s long-term vision of developing competitive national teams for future FIFA World Cups.

With Ryan Group of Institutions’ educational support now integrated into the academy’s holistic development model, India’s young football talents will benefit from a truly comprehensive program that balances athletic excellence with academic achievement and personal growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in early January 2026.

About Ryan Group of Institutions

Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India’s leading educational organizations, committed to nurturing young minds through quality education and holistic development. Celebrating 50 years of educational excellence, the Group operates a network of schools and educational institutions across the country, touching the lives of thousands of students annually. Ryan Group’s educational philosophy emphasizes not just academic achievement, but the all-round development of students through sports, arts, and character-building activities. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, the Group actively supports programs that empower youth and contribute to nation-building across diverse fields including education, sports, and community development.

About FIFA Talent Academy

The FIFA Talent Academy operates under FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS) by the All India Football Federation. The academy identifies and nurtures India’s top football talent through structured training, professional coaching, and comprehensive support systems, with the objective of qualifying for U-17 FIFA World Cup and building competitive national teams.

About AIFF

The All India Football Federation is the governing body of football in India and is responsible for the administration and development of the sport across the country.