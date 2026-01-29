CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd. Expands Experiential Leadership and Innovation Offerings Across India

Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd., a niche management consulting and corporate training company, is also growing in stature as a reliable partner for organisations that are looking for genuine transformation through experiential learning and innovation-driven approaches.

CtrlX is driven by a passion for excellence and delivers high-impact leadership development programs and organisational interventions that empower teams to think anew about how they can collaborate, innovate, and deliver on their strategies. The company is known for its expertise in LEGO Serious Play, an evidence-based facilitation approach that enables leaders and teams to “think with their hands” and build new understanding by exploring their assumptions and developing new perspectives through highly engaging experiences.

CtrlX’s unique offering combines design thinking with real-world business challenges, allowing organisations to transition from theoretical approaches to developing genuine, people-centric solutions that work in the real world.

Alongside leadership and innovation offerings, CtrlX also provides bespoke team-building activities that extend well beyond the norm. Every team-building activity is carefully crafted to meet particular organisational needs, such as overcoming silos, trust-building, collaboration, and high-performance teamwork.

With a rich history of experience and success spanning decades and a wide range of industries, CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd. remains committed to unlocking new perspectives and turning vision into action for organisations worldwide.

For more information about the services and workshops offered by CtrlX, please visit https://ctrlx.in/

About CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd.

CtrlX Global Services Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent corporate training and innovation consulting firm in India, assisting organizations in improving leadership capacity, team performance, and innovation culture. The company offers effective programs in leadership development, management training, design thinking, creative problem-solving, and experiential learning.

The workshops conducted by CtrlX, from innovation sprints and ideation labs to LEGO Serious Play and immersive team-building activities, allow teams to think differently, work together, and achieve results. With their deep understanding of Lean Six Sigma, operational excellence, and strategic innovation methodologies, CtrlX assists organizations in exploring new possibilities and ensuring sustainable business growth.

Media Contact:

Founder: Vishal M Kapse

Phone: +91 7673912020

Mail: info@ctrlx.in