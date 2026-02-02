Crownline Showcases Everyday Comfort and Energy Efficiency with the HT-244 Oil-Filled Radiator Heater

Dubai, UAE, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — As cooler temperatures set in, Crownline continues to support comfortable indoor living by highlighting the practical benefits of its HT-244 Oil-Filled Radiator Heater, a reliable home-heating solution designed for consistent warmth, energy efficiency, and enhanced safety.

Built to provide long-lasting heat without drying the air, the HT-244 uses oil-filled radiator technology to distribute warmth evenly across rooms. This makes it an ideal choice for bedrooms, living spaces, and home offices where steady, quiet heating is essential.

The heater features three adjustable power settings and an easy-to-use thermostat, allowing users to tailor heat output based on room size and personal comfort preferences. An integrated turbo fan helps circulate warm air more quickly, ensuring faster temperature build-up when needed.

Safety remains a key focus in the HT-244’s design. The unit is equipped with overheat protection, a thermal safety cut-off, and a tip-over switch that automatically shuts the heater off if it is accidentally knocked over. These features provide added peace of mind for families and shared living spaces.

To support modern lifestyles, the HT-244 also includes a 24-hour programmable timer, enabling users to manage heating schedules efficiently and reduce unnecessary energy consumption. Its castor wheels and mounting plate make it easy to move between rooms, offering flexibility without compromising stability.

“The HT-244 reflects Crownline’s commitment to delivering practical, dependable home solutions,” said the PR team at Crownline. “It’s designed to balance comfort, safety, and efficiency—making everyday heating simple and stress-free.”

The Crownline HT-244 electric Oil-Filled Radiator Heater is available through Crownline’s retail and online channels across the UAE.

For more information, visit www.crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae