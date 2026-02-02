OpenTelemed Unveils “TeleWellness Plus”: A Subscription-Based Preventive Health & Wellness Membership

Kalispell, MT, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — OpenTelemed Services LLC, an innovator in accessible healthcare, today announced the launch of TeleWellness Plus, a first-of-its-kind subscription-based membership for proactive health maintenance. Moving beyond episodic sick care, this program provides individuals and organizations with continuous, personalized support from certified wellness coaches, registered dietitians, and fitness professionals through a unified digital platform.

TeleWellness Plus addresses the growing demand for structured, affordable guidance in nutrition, activity, stress management, and lifestyle modification—key drivers of chronic disease. Members receive monthly virtual consultations, personalized goal tracking, and integration with popular wearable devices, all designed to prevent illness before it starts and promote sustainable well-being.

“Healthcare’s future isn’t just about treating sickness—it’s about actively cultivating wellness,” said the leadership team at OpenTelemed. “TeleWellness Plus flips the traditional model by making continuous, personalized health coaching accessible and affordable. This is healthcare that fits into daily life, empowering people to take control of their health with expert support just a click away.”

Program Highlights & Membership Tiers:

The TeleWellness Plus model offers tiered subscriptions to meet varied needs:

Core Membership: Includes monthly wellness coaching sessions, personalized health action plans, and group wellness workshops.

Premium Membership: Adds ongoing nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian, custom meal planning, and advanced biomarker tracking (e.g., glucose, sleep, activity via wearable integration).

Enterprise/Group Membership: A customizable package for employers, insurers, or organizations featuring population health dashboards, group challenges, and dedicated account management.

A Complete Digital Wellness Ecosystem:

The program is powered by OpenTelemed’s integrated platform, featuring:

Seamless Wearable Integration: Syncs data from devices (Fitbit, Apple Watch, Garmin, etc.) for real-time feedback from coaches.

Resource Library: On-demand video content, healthy recipes, and guided meditation/mindfulness sessions.

Progress Dashboard: Members and their care teams can track trends in activity, nutrition logging, weight management, and other customized metrics.

Care Coordination: With member consent, wellness coaches can facilitate referrals to OpenTelemed’s network of primary care or specialist providers when needed.

Addressing Preventive Care Gaps & Driving Value:

Despite its proven benefits, consistent preventive health guidance remains inaccessible for many due to cost, time, and lack of provider availability. TeleWellness Plus directly addresses this by offering:

For Individuals: Affordable, ongoing support without referral requirements or high per-visit fees.

For Employers: A powerful tool to improve employee health, reduce absenteeism, and lower long-term healthcare costs.

For Health Plans: An engaging value-added service that improves member satisfaction and helps manage chronic disease risk.

Proven Impact:

Preventive wellness programs have been shown to reduce healthcare costs, decrease hospital admissions, and improve key health outcomes. By leveraging telehealth, OpenTelemed removes geographical and scheduling barriers, making sustained health coaching a viable reality for millions.

Availability:

TeleWellness Plus membership is now available for direct sign-up by individuals and is open for partnership inquiries from employers, benefits brokers, and health plans.

Media Contact:

OpenTelemed Services LLC

Media Relations

shweta@opentelemed.com

(833) 948-2009

www.opentelemed.services