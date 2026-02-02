Douglas Hall Kennels Highlights Availability of Cocker Spaniel Puppies for Sale Near Birmingham

Trusted family-run breeder offers healthy, well-socialised Cocker Spaniel puppies to families across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Burnley, United Kingdom, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — Douglas Hall Kennels, a fully licensed, family-run establishment, is highlighting the availability of Cocker Spaniel puppies for sale near Birmingham. Known for their affectionate nature and lively personalities, Cocker Spaniels remain one of the UK’s most popular breeds, making them a perfect choice for families seeking a loyal companion.

Situated in Lancashire, Douglas Hall Kennels provides easy access for families travelling from Birmingham and the wider West Midlands. The journey is straightforward, allowing prospective owners to view and collect their puppies with ease. Each puppy is raised in a caring environment to ensure they are well prepared for life in their new homes. With comprehensive vet checks, up-to-date vaccinations, microchipping, and early socialisation, the Kennels prioritises the health and well-being of every puppy.

A spokesperson for Douglas Hall Kennels commented:

“We understand that choosing a puppy is a big decision, and our goal is to make the process as reassuring as possible. Every Cocker Spaniel we raise receives the highest standard of care, from veterinary oversight to daily interaction, so families can feel confident they are welcoming a healthy, happy companion into their lives.”

Families considering a Cocker Spaniel for sale near Birmingham are encouraged to arrange a visit to Douglas Hall Kennels. Meeting the puppies in person allows prospective owners to experience their playful personalities and gentle temperaments firsthand. The Kennels team is always available to answer questions, provide guidance, and ensure that each puppy is matched with the right family. With demand for Cocker Spaniels continuing to grow, early enquiries are recommended to avoid disappointment.

About Douglas Hall Kennels

Douglas Hall Kennels is a fully licensed, family-run breeder based in Lancashire. Specialising in popular breeds such as Cocker Spaniels, the Kennels is committed to raising healthy, well-socialised puppies in a safe and nurturing environment. With a focus on transparency, care, and responsible breeding practices, Douglas Hall Kennels has built a reputation as a trusted choice for families across Birmingham, the West Midlands, and beyond.

Media Contact:

Douglas Hall Kennels

Douglas Hall Cottage, Spenbrook Rd, Newchurch-in-Pendle, Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9JW, United Kingdom

+44 1282 694461

douglashallkennels@hotmail.co.uk