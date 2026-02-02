Netsol Water Commissions Advanced Sewage Treatment Plant at Spectrum Mall, Noida

Noida, India, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — Netsol Water, a leading Sewage Treatment Plant Manufacturer in Noida, has successfully designed and commissioned a high-capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Spectrum Mall, Noida. The new installation strengthens the mall’s sustainability framework by enabling efficient wastewater treatment and reuse, reducing freshwater consumption, and ensuring compliance with applicable environmental regulations. The project addresses the growing need for reliable water management solutions in large commercial and retail complexes operating in high-footfall urban areas.

The sewage treatment plant at Spectrum Mall is built using advanced biological treatment technology and automated control systems to deliver consistent treated water quality with low operational and energy costs. The treated water is reused for flushing, landscaping, and other non-potable applications within the mall premises, resulting in significant daily water savings. Designed with a compact footprint and odor-free operation, the system blends seamlessly into a busy commercial environment while maintaining hygiene standards and uninterrupted mall operations, even during peak visitor hours.

Commenting on the project, a senior representative from Netsol Water said, “Large retail destinations like Spectrum Mall generate substantial wastewater every day. This project reflects our capability as a Sewage Treatment Plant Manufacturer to deliver robust, scalable, and future-ready solutions that support water reuse, regulatory compliance, and long-term sustainability without affecting customer experience.” The STP was installed and commissioned within the planned timeline, following strict quality, safety, and environmental benchmarks.

With increasing pressure on urban water resources in Noida and the wider NCR region, decentralized sewage treatment has become essential for commercial developments. Spectrum Mall’s decision to partner with Netsol Water highlights a proactive approach to environmental responsibility and operational efficiency. Netsol Water’s engineering team customized the STP to match the mall’s wastewater load, space constraints, and long-term maintenance needs, ensuring reliable performance and ease of operation.

This project further strengthens Netsol Water’s portfolio of wastewater treatment solutions for malls, commercial buildings, institutions, and industrial facilities across India. The Sewage Treatment Plant at Spectrum Mall stands as a practical example of how modern retail infrastructure can adopt sustainable water management practices while reducing environmental impact and operating costs. As a trusted Sewage Treatment Plant Manufacturer, Netsol Water continues to support clients in building environmentally responsible and future-ready facilities.

