AI for Business Summit: Who Should Attend and What to Expect Feb 4–6

HONOLULU, United States, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — With the AI for Business Summit beginning February 4, 2026, organizers are clarifying who will benefit most from the three-day live Zoom training and what specific use cases will be covered. The free event runs February 4–6, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time each day and is tailored for professionals seeking practical AI implementation in daily business operations.

The summit is designed for business owners, marketers, digital marketing agencies, coaches, consultants, real estate professionals, service-based businesses, and solopreneurs who want to use AI to scale marketing efforts, generate leads, automate content creation, and improve sales systems without replacing the human element or requiring advanced technical skills.

Real Advisors, a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, developed the curriculum based on thousands of real-world case studies across industries including professional services, e-commerce, coaching, real estate, healthcare marketing, and local service businesses. The training emphasizes repeatable workflows that can be customized to fit different business models and team structures.

Key use cases covered during the summit include:

Lead generation automation for agencies, consultants, and service providers

AI-powered sales systems that qualify and nurture prospects

Content creation workflows for blogs, newsletters, social media, and video

Client communication and follow-up using AI tools combined with virtual assistants

Marketing campaign planning and execution with AI research and copywriting support

Social media branding and engagement strategies using AI cloning and content scheduling

Attendees will see live demonstrations, receive downloadable templates, and participate in interactive Q&A sessions. The summit also addresses how to evaluate AI tools, avoid common implementation mistakes, and build AI into existing workflows without disrupting current operations.

Registration is free, but space may be limited due to the live Zoom format. Individuals who are unable to participate in the February 4–6 sessions are encouraged to register as well, as additional summit dates will be announced on the same registration page after the event concludes.

To register for the AI for Business Summit, visit:

https://go.aiforbusiness.com/revven-summit-register?_go=nkhxvp

About Real Advisors

Real Advisors has achieved four consecutive placements on the Inc. 5000 list, recognizing America’s fastest-growing private companies. The organization specializes in helping entrepreneurs scale operations through strategic technology adoption and process optimization. Its AI for Business initiative has delivered training to thousands of business owners seeking competitive advantages through intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making frameworks.

Media inquiries and interview requests may be directed through the event registration website.

About Grow with AI

Grow with AI helps business owners and entrepreneurs understand and apply AI in practical, business-building ways—especially across marketing, lead generation, sales enablement, and content systems. The focus is on clear implementation steps, repeatable workflows, and real-world use cases.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/growwitai/

Press Contact:

Ashley Mitchell

Grow wit AI

Email: support@growwitai.com