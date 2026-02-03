InCheck360 Concludes a Successful Presence at Horecava 2026

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — InCheck360, the digital operations and compliance platform for the food & beverage industry, has successfully concluded its participation at Horecava 2026, connecting with operators, hospitality groups, and industry stakeholders from across the Netherlands and beyond.

Throughout the event, InCheck360 demonstrated how F&B operators can streamline operations, gain continuous visibility, and protect margins through a single, unified platform. Interest came from both independent businesses and multi-location groups looking to replace manual processes and fragmented tools with more structured, data-driven execution.

A recurring theme during Horecava was the demand for non-hands-on operational oversight. Attendees responded strongly to InCheck360’s ability to provide daily insight across locations, shifts, and teams, enabling effective oversight without constant on-site presence.

Beyond commercial operators, the educational sector showed clear interest in adopting InCheck360 within hospitality and culinary training programs. Educators highlighted the value of exposing future hospitality professionals to the same operational technologies used in modern F&B environments.

InCheck360’s white-glove Customer Success approach, delivered by experienced F&B professionals, further resonated with visitors seeking fast adoption and sustainable operational improvement.

“With Horecava, we saw strong alignment across operators and educators around smarter, future-ready operations,” said the InCheck360 team.

With multiple follow-up conversations underway, InCheck360 continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for performance-driven hospitality organizations.

