Moscow, Russia, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — A major oil refinery in Russia has recently completed the installation of a state-of-the-art LED explosion-proof lighting system in its production and storage areas. The upgrade is part of a wider effort to modernize the facility and ensure compliance with global safety regulations.

The refinery, which processes large quantities of volatile substances, required lighting that could operate safely in hazardous zones without posing any risk of sparks or overheating. LED explosion-proof lights are the ideal solution, offering reliable performance even in challenging conditions.

“We are extremely pleased with the performance of the new LED explosion-proof lighting,” said Alexei Ivanov, operations manager at the refinery. “The lighting provides exceptional clarity and visibility, even in the most demanding areas, which helps our team maintain high safety standards.”

As Russia's oil and gas sector continues to modernize, the use of advanced lighting solutions like LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to increase.