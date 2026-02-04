Immigration Lawyer in Calgary Warns About Rising Application Refusals

Posted on 2026-02-04 by in Law // 0 Comments

Immigration Lawyer in Calgary

Calgary, Canada, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Immigration application refusals are rising across Canada. Calgary is no exception. Many applicants are shocked when their visa, work permit, or permanent residence application is rejected. Most refusals happen due to small mistakes. These errors can delay your future by months or even years.

Centobin Law Office, a trusted immigration lawyer in Calgary, is warning applicants to be more careful than ever.

Why Are Immigration Refusals Increasing?

Canadian immigration officers are reviewing files more closely. Even minor issues can lead to refusal. Common reasons include:

  • Missing or incorrect documents

  • Incomplete application forms

  • Weak proof of funds

  • Inconsistent information

  • Poor explanation of intent

  • Employer or LMIA errors

Many applicants apply on their own. Others rely on online advice. Sadly, one mistake is enough to get refused.

An experienced Calgary immigration lawyer can help avoid these problems.

Who Is Most Affected?

Refusals are rising for:

  • Work permit applicants

  • International students

  • Express Entry candidates

  • Alberta PNP applicants

  • Family sponsorship cases

Temporary residents face strict rules. Permanent residence files face heavy competition. A strong legal strategy is now essential.

How an Immigration Lawyer in Calgary Can Help

At Centobin Law Office, we review every detail of your case. We make sure your application is accurate, complete, and well-supported.

Our immigration legal services include:

  • Work permits and LMIA applications

  • Alberta PNP applications

  • Express Entry and PR applications

  • Study permits and PGWP

  • Family sponsorship

  • Refusal reviews and reapplications

A qualified immigration lawyer Calgary understands officer concerns. We present your case clearly and legally.

Don’t Risk a Refusal

A refusal can affect future applications. It can also raise red flags in your file. Legal guidance reduces risk and saves time.

If your application was refused, or you plan to apply soon, get legal help early.

Contact Centobin Law Office – Immigration Lawyer Calgary

Google Business Profile: https://g.page/r/CZrtawytgyROEBM

Website: https://www.centobinlawoffice.ca

Phone: +1 866-395-3232

Email: info@centobinlaw.ca

Centobin Law Office proudly serves clients in Calgary, Toronto, and Mississauga. Book a consultation today with a trusted immigration lawyer in Calgary.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution