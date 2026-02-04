Immigration Lawyer in Calgary Warns About Rising Application Refusals

Calgary, Canada, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Immigration application refusals are rising across Canada. Calgary is no exception. Many applicants are shocked when their visa, work permit, or permanent residence application is rejected. Most refusals happen due to small mistakes. These errors can delay your future by months or even years.

Centobin Law Office, a trusted immigration lawyer in Calgary, is warning applicants to be more careful than ever.

Why Are Immigration Refusals Increasing?

Canadian immigration officers are reviewing files more closely. Even minor issues can lead to refusal. Common reasons include:

Missing or incorrect documents

Incomplete application forms

Weak proof of funds

Inconsistent information

Poor explanation of intent

Employer or LMIA errors

Many applicants apply on their own. Others rely on online advice. Sadly, one mistake is enough to get refused.

An experienced Calgary immigration lawyer can help avoid these problems.

Who Is Most Affected?

Refusals are rising for:

Work permit applicants

International students

Express Entry candidates

Alberta PNP applicants

Family sponsorship cases

Temporary residents face strict rules. Permanent residence files face heavy competition. A strong legal strategy is now essential.

How an Immigration Lawyer in Calgary Can Help

At Centobin Law Office, we review every detail of your case. We make sure your application is accurate, complete, and well-supported.

Our immigration legal services include:

Work permits and LMIA applications

Alberta PNP applications

Express Entry and PR applications

Study permits and PGWP

Family sponsorship

Refusal reviews and reapplications

A qualified immigration lawyer Calgary understands officer concerns. We present your case clearly and legally.

Don’t Risk a Refusal

A refusal can affect future applications. It can also raise red flags in your file. Legal guidance reduces risk and saves time.

If your application was refused, or you plan to apply soon, get legal help early.

