Arechigo & Stokka Provides Expert Guidance on Workers’ Compensation Rights Across Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, MN, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — When a workplace injury occurs, it can have a profound impact on an employee’s life physically, emotionally, and financially. Arechigo & Stokka, a Saint Paul–based law firm specializing in criminal defense and workers’ compensation, is dedicated to helping injured workers throughout Minnesota understand their rights and secure the benefits they deserve under the state’s workers’ compensation system.

Minnesota’s workers’ compensation program exists to provide medical care, wage replacement, and support services to employees who are hurt on the job, regardless of fault. Yet navigating the system, especially at a time when one’s health is compromised, can be overwhelming. Injured workers commonly face complex paperwork, disputes over benefit eligibility, delays in treatment approvals, and disagreements with insurance carriers. Having experienced legal counsel can make all the difference in ensuring fair treatment and timely recovery support.

“Workers’ compensation is a safety net that every injured employee should be able to rely on,” said Joshua R. Stokka, co-founder of Arechigo & Stokka. “Unfortunately, insurance companies often look for ways to minimize payouts or deny claims. Our team advocates for workers to make sure their rights are protected and their needs are met.”

Since its founding in 2007 by long-time friends John Arechigo and Joshua Stokka, the firm has built a reputation for personalized attention and tireless advocacy. Understanding the nuances of Minnesota’s workers’ compensation laws is essential when preparing claims, appealing denials, or negotiating settlements. Arechigo & Stokka works closely with clients to document injuries, gather medical evidence, and communicate with insurers so that claimants receive appropriate benefit levels for medical care, rehabilitation, and lost wages.

In addition to initial claims, the firm assists with disputes that arise when employers or insurers challenge the severity of an injury, question causation, or delay necessary treatments. Legal representation helps level the playing field, ensuring injured workers are not left to struggle on their own against well-funded insurance defense teams.

The attorneys at Arechigo & Stokka also guide clients through the process of requesting hearings, appealing unfavorable decisions, and securing long-term disability support when injuries have lasting effects. Their client-focused approach builds trust and provides reassurance at every step of the process.

Serving clients across Minnesota, Arechigo & Stokka remains committed to empowering workers with trusted legal guidance and unwavering support. Whether a worker is dealing with a slip and fall, repetitive stress injury, or more severe workplace accident, the firm’s expertise helps injured employees pursue the benefits they need to recover with dignity.

We are a statewide firm with offices in Minneapolis, Battle Creek, Brooklyn Park, Dakota County, Mendota Heights, Roseville, Mendota, Washington County, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Rochester, Duluth.

