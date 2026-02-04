Darrell Kelley Drops New Single “ICE Cold Killerz” on Viral Records, Ahead of a Wave of High-Profile Anti-ICE Protest Music

New York City, USA, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Boston-born, Atlanta-based singer, songwriter, and social activist Darrell Kelley has released his newest single, “ICE Cold Killerz,” out now via Viral Records and available on all major streaming platforms. The four-minute track, officially released on January 15, 2026, marks the latest chapter in Kelley’s growing body of socially conscious, message-driven music.

“ICE Cold Killerz” arrived before a broader surge of artist activism around immigration enforcement and ICE. In the weeks following its release, Bruce Springsteen unveiled his own anti-ICE protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” written and released in direct response to recent state violence and fatal incidents involving federal agents in Minneapolis. Shortly after, the 2026 Grammy Awards became a flashpoint, with stars including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Olivia Dean, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kehlani, and Joni Mitchell using the stage and the red carpet to condemn ICE, dedicate awards to immigrants, and don “ICE Out” pins in solidarity.

Within that rapidly intensifying conversation, “ICE Cold Killerz” stands as an early and urgent entry—continuing Darrell Kelley’s established role as an artist who confronts injustice head-on through a blend of hip-hop, R&B, and modern protest music, reinforcing his reputation for pairing strong grooves with even stronger messages.

The new single is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major streaming services under the Viral Records banner. To accompany the audio, Darrell Kelley has also released an official music video for “ICE Cold Killerz” on YouTube, giving visual impact to the song and making it easily accessible to fans discovering the track via video platforms.

With “ICE Cold Killerz,” Darrell Kelley once again positions himself at the intersection of music and movement—dropping a track that landed before the latest wave of high-profile protest songs and awards-show speeches, and helping set the tone for a year in which artists are refusing to stay silent.

