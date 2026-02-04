Henderson, NV, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — SEO Vendor has announced a major global expansion of its Spanish-language support for AI-powered SEO campaigns, enabling agencies and brands worldwide to optimize for Spanish-speaking audiences across more regions, dialects, and AI search engines than ever before. This enhancement marks a significant step in SEO Vendor’s international growth strategy and strengthens its position as a leader in multilingual AI SEO innovation.

Spanish is now the second-most used language across AI-driven search platforms, and demand for localized optimization has accelerated dramatically. With this expansion, SEO Vendor’s AI SEO campaigns (including RankLens AI Visibility tracking) are now fully available in multiple global Spanish variants, giving agencies the precision required to compete in rapidly growing Spanish-speaking markets.

Expanded Global Coverage and Regional Dialects

SEO Vendor’s Spanish language support now includes:

Spanish (International)

Mexican Spanish

Colombian Spanish

Argentine Spanish

Peruvian Spanish

Chilean Spanish

Bolivian Spanish

This expansion ensures both agencies and enterprise clients can deploy campaigns tailored to specific linguistic and cultural nuances, critical for AI-driven SERPs where context and phrasing heavily influence visibility outcomes.

“Spanish-speaking markets continue to grow at an unprecedented rate across both traditional and AI search engines,” said Jim Liu, CEO of SEO Vendor. “This global expansion reflects our commitment to giving agencies the multilingual tools and AI-driven insights they need to compete internationally, win visibility, and serve diverse audiences with accuracy.”

AI SEO Built for a Global Audience

With the rollout of global Spanish language support, all AI SEO capabilities within the platform (including multicity and multi-entity RankLens reports) can now operate across Spanish-speaking locations worldwide. Agencies can measure how AI models surface their clients in Spanish queries and compare visibility across Latin America, the U.S., Spain, and other Spanish-speaking markets.

RankLens now supports:

Cross-language AI brand visibility tracking

Local and regional AI intent mapping

Multilingual entity-based optimization

Side-by-side benchmarking across AI engines in Spanish

These enhancements give agencies the ability to identify growth opportunities, monitor AI visibility shifts across regions, and execute strategies backed by real multilingual data.

Built for Agencies Expanding Globally

With Spanish speakers representing more than 62 million people in the United States and hundreds of millions across Latin America and Europe, the global expansion opens the door for agencies worldwide to increase reach, reduce underserved market gaps, and deliver measurable results in both English and Spanish at scale.

Agencies now benefit from:

AI-optimized Spanish SEO starting at affordable entry tiers

Multilingual content workflows powered by SEO Vendor’s platform

Localized entity targeting inside AI-driven search results

Fully white-label Spanish reporting, dashboards, and exports

A Significant Step in International AI SEO Development

This global expansion is part of SEO Vendor’s long-term strategy to advance multilingual AI SEO capabilities and help agencies compete across international markets as AI search continues to transform digital discovery.

“Our goal is to ensure agencies can deliver world-class SEO results in every language their clients need,” added Liu. “This expansion of Spanish support brings us one step closer to truly global AI SEO.”

About SEO Vendor

SEO Vendor is a leading provider of AI-powered SEO technologies, including RankLens AI Visibility, CORE AI Agent, and white-label SEO solutions for agencies worldwide. The company specializes in scalable, data-driven SEO systems that help clients improve visibility, optimize performance, and compete across traditional and AI-driven search ecosystems.

