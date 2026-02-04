What do Men Really Want? A New National Trend Points to Spa Days

Denver and Highlands Ranch, CO, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Valentine’s Day? Father’s Day? His birthday? Finding the right gift for him can be a yearly challenge for partners, siblings, and children alike. Men, however, are offering a clear hint: spa days are no longer just a ‘luxury for the ladies’ — they’re quickly becoming a staple in men’s wellness routines.

According to the International Spa Association (ISPA), men now make up 49 percent of all spa guests in the U.S — a sharp rise from 29 percent two decades ago. This data makes one thing clear: wellness rituals are no longer seen as gender-specific.

“As ideas about masculinity and self-care evolve, we’re seeing men not only participate in wellness experiences at the behest of their partners, but increasingly seek them out on their own,” said Damien Zouaoui, co-founder of Oakwell Beer Spa. “Spa days are now seen as tools for performance, recovery, and stress management, not just frivolous indulgence.”

This shift mirrors wider wellness trends, with spas across the U.S. introducing offerings tailored to men, from beer-infused hydrotherapy, to tailored facials and grooming services. According to Dermascope Magazine, Men’s spa services have grown 25–30 percent over the past several years.

Stress relief and recovery appear to be the chief motivators for this growing trend. Data from ISPA’s 2025 U.S. Spa Industry Study shows that 85 percent of spa visitors view spa visits as self-care, and nearly two-thirds cite stress reduction as a key driver — motivations that resonate strongly with men who are increasingly prioritizing both mental and physical well-being. Further underscoring this trend, the American Massage Therapy Association reports that 1 in 5 men received a massage in the past year.

Oakwell Beer Spa is helping lead this cultural shift, combining spa amenities, like private spa suites with soaking tubs and infrared saunas, with the familiar comfort of a craft beer taproom — a blend that feels especially approachable for first-time male spa-goers while still offering a premium wellness experience.

“Men often try Oakwell because the beer element makes the experience feel more inviting,” said Jessica Zouaoui, co-founder and CEO. “But once they feel the benefits of our spa treatments, many begin incorporating Oakwell into their monthly wellness routines.”

As demand for men’s wellness experiences grows nationwide, Oakwell Beer Spa is expanding to meet this need through their national franchise program. Recently recognized by USA Today’s 10 Best as one of the nation’s best spas, named by TIME’s list of the World’s Greatest Places, and honored by Entrepreneur as one of America’s Best Mom & Pop Shops, Oakwell Beer Spa is now inviting entrepreneurs across the country to bring this concept to their local market.

For franchise information, visit http://www.oakwellfranchise.com.

About Oakwell Beer Spa:

Oakwell Beer Spa is an award-winning day spa offering a beer-inspired wellness experience that blends relaxation with craft beer culture. Its private spa suites feature beer-infused hydrotherapy baths made with hops, barley, and therapeutic herbs, plus infrared saunas and zero gravity massage, creating a space designed for both rejuvenation and social connection. Guests also enjoy a taproom with a rotating selection of craft beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options. Expanding its wellness approach beyond the spa, Oakwell Cosmetics features a curated line of beer-infused bath and body products. For more information, visit oakwell.com and oakwellcosmetics.com, or follow @oakwellbeerspa and @oakwellcosmetics on Instagram.