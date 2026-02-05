GoTo Telemed Pioneers RN-Led Motivational Interviewing Service to Drive Sustainable Patient Behavior Change Through Telehealth

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-05 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a leader in integrated virtual care delivery, today announced the launch of its RN Motivational Interviewing and Behavior Change Support service. This innovative program formally trains and deploys Registered Nurses as certified motivational interviewing (MI) coaches, providing patients with expert, empathetic support to navigate the psychological hurdles of chronic disease management, medication adherence, and lifestyle modification.

The service addresses a critical component of healthcare that often falls between clinical appointments: the human element of change. While physicians diagnose and prescribe, patients frequently struggle with the motivation and confidence to follow through. GoTo Telemed’s RNs are now equipped with advanced MI techniques—a collaborative, goal-oriented method of communication—to help patients uncover their own motivations and build a personal roadmap to better health.

“Lasting health improvement isn’t just about giving instructions; it’s about unlocking a patient’s own drive and capacity for change,” said [Name, Title] at GoTo Telemed. “Our RNs are uniquely positioned to deliver this support. They combine clinical knowledge with therapeutic communication skills. This program transforms them from caregivers into certified change catalysts, helping patients move from ‘I should’ to ‘I can’ and finally to ‘I am.'”

A Structured, Evidence-Based Coaching Methodology

Unlike general counseling, this service utilizes the validated framework of Motivational Interviewing. RNs complete a specialized certification program focusing on core MI principles:

Expressing Empathy: Using reflective listening to understand the patient’s perspective without judgment.

Developing Discrepancy: Helping patients see the gap between their current behaviors and their broader life goals or values.

Rolling with Resistance: Avoiding arguments and instead viewing patient ambivalence as a normal part of change to be explored.

Supporting Self-Efficacy: Building the patient’s belief in their own ability to succeed.

Key Applications and Patient Benefits

The service is designed for patients who know what to do but struggle with how to implement change consistently. It is particularly effective for:

Medication Adherence: Addressing doubts, fears, and practical barriers to taking medications as prescribed for conditions like hypertension, diabetes, or mental health.

Lifestyle Modification: Providing support for starting or sustaining dietary changes, physical activity routines, or smoking cessation efforts.

Chronic Disease Adaptation: Helping patients newly diagnosed with diabetes, heart failure, or COPD emotionally and practically adapt to lifelong management demands.

Preventive Health Activation: Motivating patients to complete recommended screenings, vaccinations, or regular check-ups.

The GoTo Telemed Advantage: Integration and Measurement

The MI coaching service is fully integrated into the GoTo Telemed platform, ensuring a seamless care experience:

Coordinated Care: RN coaches work in tandem with a patient’s primary care and specialty providers, sharing insights (with consent) to create a unified support team.

Secure Session Environment: Conducted via private, HIPAA-compliant video, allowing for the vulnerable conversations that behavior change requires.

Progress Tracking: Tools to document patient-identified goals, confidence levels, and incremental progress, providing tangible metrics for patients and their care team.

Availability

The RN Motivational Interviewing and Behavior Change Support service is available now to individual patients and is being offered as a value-added component to employer wellness programs, health plans, and health systems focused on improving patient engagement and clinical outcomes.

Media

Go To Telemed

info@gototelemed.com